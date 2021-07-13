Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Pose' Star Mj Rodriguez Makes History With 2021 Emmy Nomination

By Mike Vulpo
NBC Philadelphia
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMj Rodriguez better prepare for her best Emmys pose yet. On Tuesday, Ron Cephas Jones and daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones announced the nominees for the 2021 Emmy Awards. Spoiler alert: "Pose" received a whole lot of love from the Television Academy. While the cast and crew are likely celebrating "Pose's"...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elisabeth Moss
Person
Laverne Cox
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Uzo Aduba
Person
Mj Rodriguez
Person
Jonathan Majors
Person
Jurnee Smollett
Person
Matthew Rhys
Person
Josh O'connor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Nominations#Drama Series#The Television Academy#Fx#Glaad#Lovecraft Country#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosNBC Philadelphia

Emmys 2021: ‘The Crown,' ‘The Mandalorian' Lead Nominations

HBO and HBO Max together led the pack with 130 nominations, followed by Netflix's129 and newcomer Disney+, which had 71. The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences’ 73rd annual Emmy Awards will be presented Sept.19, with Cedric the Entertainer set to host. For more than a year, television has been...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Danielle Deadwyler & Whoopi Goldberg Join Chinonye Chukwu’s Orion Film ‘Till’

Chinonye Chukwu’s Orion feature film Till has set Danielle Deadwyler as Mamie Till-Mobley and Oscar-winner Whoopi Goldberg as Emmett’s grandmother Alma Carthan. Till follows Mamie Till-Mobley, whose pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son Emmett Louis Till became a galvanizing moment that helped lead to the creation of the civil rights movement. Mamie’s decision to have an open casket at Emmett’s funeral, and to have Jet magazine publish David Jackson’s funeral photos, was driven by her motivation to ensure people everywhere knew what had happened to her son.
Moviesktbb.com

Michaela Coel joins cast of Wakanda Forever; Yasiin Bey to play Thelonious Monk in biopic and more

Michaela Coel is officially headed to Wakanda, Variety has learned. The Emmy-nominated I May Destroy You star has joined the ensemble cast of the upcoming Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever. Details on her character have not be released. As previously reported, the film will focus on "furthering the mythology and the inspiration of Wakanda." While additional cast has not been confirmed, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o and Angela Bassett are expected to reprise their roles from the original film. Wakanda Forever hits theaters July 8, 2022.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Will Smith, 52, Shows Off A Full Head Of Grey Hair: See Before & After

The ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ star is proving that he’s still got it by opting for the silver fox look while on vacation. Will Smith, 52, ditched the dye and rocked grey hair in a new photo shared on Instagram on July 12. Jordyn Woods’ mom Elizabeth posted the selfie of herself with the Gemini Man actor, which was taken during a joint vacation.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Jennifer Lopez Is A Grecian Goddess In White Dress As She Heads To Dinner With Kids Max & Emme, 13

After checking out a nearby Los Angeles private school, J.Lo headed to a family dinner with her twins Max and Emme. Jennifer Lopez, 51, enjoyed some one-on-one time with her kids, son Max and daughter Emme, 13. The “Get Right” singer was spotted exiting a black SUV with Max at a Beverly Hills restaurant on Saturday, July 10 where they met his twin sister inside. Jennifer looked fresh off the runway in a breezy white dress with a one strap, asymmetrical top by A.L.C. — perfect for the California heat wave!

Comments / 0

Community Policy