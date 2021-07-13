Berks libraries join state collective summer read on belonging and connection
For the sixth year, Berks County Public Libraries will join multiple counties across Pennsylvania in “A Summer Read.”. The initiative, which runs July through September, provides the public with a collective read on a topic about health and wellness. This year’s selection, "You Belong: A Call for Connection" by Sebene Selassie, is available to check out at all 23 locations in the county.www.berksmontnews.com
