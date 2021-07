WASHINGTON, D.C. – Michigan residents needing rental assistance may have to wait as long as two years. Newly released data from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities shows that Michigan residents wait 26 months for rental assistance on average, if they’re able to get assistance at all. But data on wait-lists do not show the full extent of need or demand. Millions of other families eligible for rental assistance never receive it because their names never rise to the top of the waiting list or they live in communities where the housing agency has closed or doesn’t keep a waiting list. Wait times in the largest metro areas in each state here.