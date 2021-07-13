Cancel
Theater & Dance

Mi Tierra Mexicana at Paramount Theatre August 21-22

By Joseph Grant
Sweetwater Reporter
 12 days ago

Mi Tierra Mexicana will be appearing at the Paramount Theatre August 21 at 7 p.m. and August 22 at 6 p.m. There are separate ticket prices for adults and for children under 10 years of age. The show will feature traditional dances from the enchanted land of Jalisco, Los Concheros,...

