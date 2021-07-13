Mi Tierra Mexicana at Paramount Theatre August 21-22

Boca Raton, FL – Theatre Lab, the professional resident company of Florida Atlantic University, will return to full programming for the 2021-22 season presenting a world premiere Heckscher Theatre for Families production, a three-play MainStage Series, including a regional and two world premieres, along with its acclaimed Playwright’s Forum and Masterclass series, and the annual Theatre Lab New Play Festival. For the first event of the season, the larger-than-life Heckscher Theatre for Families production of “The Impracticality of Modern-Day Mastodons”by Rachel Teagle will move to the University Theatre on the Boca Raton campus. The Mainstage Series, Playwright’s Forum, and New Play Festival will take place in the Heckscher Stage theater space in Parliament Hall. Tickets and season subscriptions are available at www.fauevents.com or by calling 561-297-6124.
