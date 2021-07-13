Mi Tierra Mexicana at Paramount Theatre August 21-22

Over the last few months, my wife and I, like most of us, have been making multiple trips to home-improvement, paint, flooring, and decor stores. Finishing off the weekend shopping and grabbing a few last minute items took more time than we thought it would one weekend. When we were done, it was late on a Sunday; the sun was setting. We really didn’t have any plans to go out for dinner. But, then again, we hadn’t really planned to cook anything either.