In Surfside, Fla., the search for victims in the rubble of the collapsed condominium is coming to an end. Search crews have recovered 97 bodies so far. In the three weeks since the Champlain Towers South crumbled in the middle of the night, the number of presumed victims has constantly shifted. And now that recovery efforts are wrapping up, officials have a better sense of how many lives were lost. We're joined now by NPR's Adrian Florido in Miami.