Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West, TX

Bezos' Blue Origin gets OK to send him, 3 others to space

By e-Edition
Sweetwater Reporter
 12 days ago

Jeff Bezos’ rocket company has gotten government approval to launch people into space, himself included. The Amazon founder will climb atop his New Shepard rocket next Tuesday in West Texas, joined by his brother, an 82-year-old female aviation pioneer and a $28 million auction winner. It will be the first launch with passengers for Blue Origin, which like Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic plans to start flying paying customers in the months ahead.

www.sweetwaterreporter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
West, TX
Business
West, TX
Industry
City
West, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bezos
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Richard Branson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Origin#Virgin Galactic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
Amazon
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Outsider.com

Jeff Bezos No Longer Astronaut as FAA Makes Rule Change

Jeff Bezos’s impressive space flight could get his “honorary” astronaut status downgraded as the FAA moved to change its criteria. But the Amazon founder and billionaire pursuit of history will stay intact after this past week’s space trip. The Federal Aviation Administration revised its criteria this week, making Bezos’s time...
Aerospace & DefenseCNN

Unfortunate for Jeff Bezos! FAA may not recognize him as astronaut, according to latest policy

(CNN) — Even though Jeff Bezos crossed into space on Tuesday, he still may not get his official astronaut wings from the federal government. On the same day as Blue Origin's first human spaceflight, the Federal Aviation Administration announced a change to its Commercial Astronaut Wings Program for the first time in 17 years. This shift at the dawn of the space tourism era means the US government may not formally recognize that billionaires Jeff Bezos and Sir Richard Branson became astronauts when they blasted into space earlier this month.
Aerospace & DefenseCNET

9 great reads from CNET this week: Jeff Bezos, Lina Khan, Dune and more

Even 60 years after the US and Russia put the first humans into space, new spins on those sorts of missions can still grab our attention and fire our imagination. That's happened twice now in just the last few weeks, first with the flight to the edge of space by Richard Branson and his Virgin Galactic crew, followed by Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin's brief fling with weightlessness.
Aerospace & DefenseFOXBusiness

FAA says Jeff Bezos not an astronaut based on new criteria

Jeff Bezos might have to settle for an "honorary" title in his space race ambitions after U.S. air authorities altered requirements for the title of "astronaut." The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released Order 8800.2 on the same day the former Amazon CEO took flight in his Blue Origin vessel earlier this week. Bezos did achieve the minimum altitude of 50 miles above Earth's surface, but he would potentially fall short on other criteria.
Houston, TXPosted by
SlashGear

FAA opens Houston office to keep an eye on SpaceX and Blue Origin

This week, the Federal Aviation Administration opened a new office in Houston that is designed to help the agency monitor nearby private space companies, including SpaceX and Blue Origin. The facility will help the agency monitor activities conducted by private space companies in and near Texas, the FAA explained, joining the new tracking system it announced last month.
Aerospace & Defensekelo.com

Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space – CNBC

(Reuters) – Former chief executive officer of Virgin Galactic Holdings, George Whitesides, will fly to space on the aerospace company’s next test spaceflight, CNBC reported on Friday. Richard Branson, the billionaire founder of Virgin Galactic, flew to space earlier this month, beating Amazon.com Inc’s Jeff Bezos to the final frontier....
Aerospace & DefenseCNN

FAA changes policy on who qualifies for commercial astronaut wings on same day as Blue Origin spaceflight

(CNN) — Even though Jeff Bezos crossed into space on Tuesday, he still may not get his official astronaut wings from the federal government. On the same day as Blue Origin's first human spaceflight, the Federal Aviation Administration announced a change to its Commercial Astronaut Wings Program for the first time in 17 years. This shift at the dawn of the space tourism era means the US government may not formally recognize that billionaires Jeff Bezos and Sir Richard Branson became astronauts when they blasted into space earlier this month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy