Tolkien Tuesday #47: 30+ Dank & Dumb 'Lord of the Rings' Memes

Based on a new report, the main antagonist of The Lord of the Rings and the titular villain Sauron won’t appear in the first season of Amazon’s TV adaptation. As you may have already heard, the new series takes place during the events of the Second Age, after the united might of Valar, elves, and the rest of the free peoples of Middle-Earth rise against Morgoth and defeat his evil in the War of Wrath. Going into the second age, Melkor’s second in command, Sauron, goes to the realms of men bearing the temptation of the rings of power, corrupting each and everyone and binding them to his will under the One Ring.