July 21, 2021 -- Heights High junior Taylor Evans has been named the GEAR UP Student of the Year by the National Council for Community and Education Partnerships. The award is given to one student in the United States who embodies the GEAR UP mission to “Excel, Prove, and Mobilize.” Taylor serves as the Lead Intern/Ambassador for GEAR UP 2 New Heights. The Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP) initiative focuses on increasing the college and career readiness of low-income students in communities nationwide. Currently, GEAR UP serves more than 523,000 students across 46 states.