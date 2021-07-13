Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nolan County, TX

Commissioners’ Court Approves Purchases; Services Agreement

By Joseph Grant
Sweetwater Reporter
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nolan County Commissioners’ Court met in regular session on Monday, July 12. The minutes from June 28, 29, 30, July 6 meetings were approved without revision. A presentation from Government Capitol was given by Jake Lawrence regarding three bonds currently on the books. Lawrence is from a public finance company that does business with several ISDs in the area as well as RPMH and has been involved with Nolan County for many years.

www.sweetwaterreporter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
County
Nolan County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debt Service#Government Capitol#Rpmh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci says US headed in `wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday. “We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”. He said...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban escalated its offensive in recent...
NBAPosted by
Reuters

Lillard says no panic on Team USA after shock defeat to France

July 25 (Reuters) - Damian Lillard said the U.S. men's basketball team is not going to panic after losing to France on Sunday, an upset that has raised questions about whether the favourites can win a fourth consecutive Olympic gold. Team USA gave up a late lead en route to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy