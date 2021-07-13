Commissioners’ Court Approves Purchases; Services Agreement
The Nolan County Commissioners’ Court met in regular session on Monday, July 12. The minutes from June 28, 29, 30, July 6 meetings were approved without revision. A presentation from Government Capitol was given by Jake Lawrence regarding three bonds currently on the books. Lawrence is from a public finance company that does business with several ISDs in the area as well as RPMH and has been involved with Nolan County for many years.www.sweetwaterreporter.com
