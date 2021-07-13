Cancel
Brantley County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Brantley, Inland Camden, Northeastern Charlton, Northern Ware by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 10:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Brantley; Inland Camden; Northeastern Charlton; Northern Ware; Pierce SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN CAMDEN...SOUTHERN PIERCE...BRANTLEY AND NORTHEASTERN CHARLTON COUNTIES UNTIL 345 PM EDT * At 314 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hickox, or 8 miles southwest of Nahunta, moving northwest at 25 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Blackshear, Nahunta, Patterson, Hickox, Raybon, Fort Mudge and Winokur.

alerts.weather.gov

