Someone Broke In and Robbed The Shack BBQ

By Chad Hasty
 12 days ago
The Shack BBQ is asking for your help. It's hard enough for local businesses to make it in Lubbock right now, the last thing anyone needs is to be robbed, but that is exactly what happened to The Shack BBQ sometime between 6 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday at 8 a.m.

