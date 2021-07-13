Letter: Is Book Burning next?

I have a few simple questions for my fellow Americans. Do you like what is happening to your nation? Do you agree with the direction we are heading, which is a runaway freight train barreling toward a cliff? Do you think it is a good idea to defund our police department while our cities become like the killing grounds of Afghanistan where men, women and children are killed in our streets? Do you agree with the current Administration spending trillion upon trillion of taxpayer dollars that our children will have to try to pay back? Do you like that our elite politicians: vote against school choice while sending their kids to private school, want to take away your 2nd Amendment right while surrounding themselves with armed bodyguards, push socialistic healthcare yet opt themselves out of it, and demand you wear a mask and get vaccinated while placing tens of thousands of COVID positive illegals across our country?