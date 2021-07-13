Cancel
Letter: Is Book Burning next?

By Rick Scifres, Green Valley
 12 days ago

It appears that Republican legislators will soon be organizing book burning rallies. They have proven unable to successfully defend their own arguments concerning social problems and have returned to their time-honored (dare I say ‘conservative’) ideology of willful ignorance and denial. First, they censor the teaching of a scientific method of inquiry and then they claim there’s not even a reason to question the status quo. “Sexuality? Racism? Political disenfranchisement? We don’t have any of that around here! Besides, it’s a mystery! Must be God’s will! Now, lets just move along and get back to the business of me having power and you, not so much.”

