MPD cancels City Watch for missing mother and daughter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD canceled the City Watch for a missing mother and daughter Tuesday.

The Memphis Police Department said Jennifer and Christina Evans have been located.

A City Watch was for the mother and daughter Wednesday night, June 30.

Police said Evans and her two-year-old daughter were heading to a car inventory lot for repairs, but the family had not heard from them since.

FOX13 is reaching out for more information about the search for Jennifer and Christina Evans and details surrounding their location.

