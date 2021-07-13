Colorado Rockies: Germán Márquez embracing All-Star Game learning moments

As All-Star festivities approach, the Rockies will try to put a bow on the first half of the regular season with the most unfathomable of concepts - a road series victory. Yesterday, Germán Márquez silenced the Padres’ bats effectively throughout his start. Jon Gray (5-6, 3.94 ERA) will try to achieve similar success on Sunday. In his last outing, Gray tossed six innings against the Diamondbacks and did not factor into the decision. He allowed three runs and walked just one while striking eight hitters. Historically, the “Gray Wolf” feasts upon the Friars, as he owns a lifetime record of 10-6 with an ERA of 3.06 with 148 strikeouts in his 23 appearances versus San Diego. Recall that his first career complete game was a 16-strikeout masterpiece of a shutout in 2016. The Rockies hope Gray can put together a similar start on Sunday.