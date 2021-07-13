Colorado Rockies: Germán Márquez embracing All-Star Game learning moments
Colorado Rockies pitcher Germán Márquez won’t be starting for the National League in Tuesday night’s All-Star Game in his home park. According to Rockies manager Bud Black, Márquez also won’t be pitching more than an All-Star Game inning. Those are the things that will show up in the box score following the Midsummer Classic, but Black and Márquez are hoping for more from the right-hander’s night than just a scoreless inning and some national TV time.roxpile.com
Comments / 0