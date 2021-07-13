Letter: School Board Battle Zones

On June 17 Board President Kenneth Keith opened the Souderton Area School Board meeting with an inflammatory speech that referenced national right-wing talking points condemning critical race theory and implicit bias training. He received a standing ovation from the anti-school equity crowd in the audience. The meeting lasted three hours and consisted of mostly public comments. A few of the anti-equity people who had signed up to speak chose not to go to the microphone, because they felt that Mr. Keith had spoken for them. Others voiced their opposition to conducting an equity audit of the schools. The word “equity” itself came under attack, when one speaker announced that its use came from Black Lives Matter ideology and was a backdoor way of insinuating Marxism and communism into our schools.