ST. CLOUD — There is plenty to see and do this weekend around central Minnesota. Check out the first ever concert inside The Ledge Amphitheater with the Rock Gods, sign up for a disc golf tournament in Kimball, take the kids to a movie at Parkwood Cinema, hear musician Moe Bandy play at Rollies, and channel your inner artist at the Sauk Rapids VFW. Read more in The Weekender!