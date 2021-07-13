Report: Knicks 'most aggressive' trade suitor for Cavs' Collin Sexton
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton is eligible for a rookie extension with the team this coming offseason, as he approaches the final year of his rookie contract. But while the Cavaliers would ideally like to keep him in town, some teams are looking to go after Sexton on the trade block, such as the New York Knicks, who are the “most aggressive” trade suitor for Sexton, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.247sports.com
