Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Report: Knicks 'most aggressive' trade suitor for Cavs' Collin Sexton

By Riley Gates
247Sports
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton is eligible for a rookie extension with the team this coming offseason, as he approaches the final year of his rookie contract. But while the Cavaliers would ideally like to keep him in town, some teams are looking to go after Sexton on the trade block, such as the New York Knicks, who are the “most aggressive” trade suitor for Sexton, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Collin Sexton
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Julius Randle
Person
Tom Thibodeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavs#The New York Knicks#Shams Charania#The Athletic And Stadium#Nba Draft#All Rookie Second Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAwmleader.com

Chauncey Billups outrage could push Damian Lillard to Knicks

So much for Damian Lillard’s initial support of potential Trail Blazers coaching hire Chauncey Billups. A Yahoo Sports Sunday piece penned by Chris Haynes, a Lillard confidant, stated Lillard never suggested Billups as a potential hire and didn’t know about a sexual assault allegation made against Billups over two decades ago.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Knicks may have the answer to their point guard question on the roster

The NBA offseason is always a entertaining circus act to follow along with it. Seemingly every summer there are at least a couple massive trades that go down along with the draft and the standard free agency chaos. The New York Knicks figure to be right back in the middle of that somewhat controlled chaos after a 41-31 season that saw them get back to the postseason for the first time in eight years.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cavs’ Kevin Love drops truth bomb on NBA future after Team USA exit

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love acknowledges that he is no longer the same player he once was, and for him, it’s time to accept that harsh reality. After deciding to leave Team USA due to his recovering calf injury, Love spoke about his current level of play and his future in the NBA amid uncertainties of his role with the Cavs. While he still wants to play basketball, the 32-year-old big man is ready to take a “pivot” in his career and have a lesser role to help a team win.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Could the Lakers trade for Collin Sexton and Kevin Love?

The Los Angeles Lakers are seeking to add firepower around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Because of their tight cap situation, that will likely have to come via trade. Per the latest scuttlebutt, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka is eyeing Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton, though he may have to reunite Kevin Love with James in order to make it happen.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Cavaliers-Hornets sign-and-trade features Jarrett Allen

What the Cleveland Cavaliers do this offseason could have drastic implications on not only their future, but the rest of the NBA for the foreseeable future as well. It sounds crazy to believe, but the Cavaliers actually hold a lot of weight over numerous teams this offseason. Having the 3rd...
NBAPosted by
Cavaliers Nation

Devin Booker takes blatant at Cavs following Suns defeat to Bucks in NBA Finals

Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker threw some shade at the Cleveland Cavaliers following the conclusion of the 2021 NBA Finals. Booker’s Suns saw their title hopes come to an end in Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals, as Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks claimed the championship. In the aftermath, it seemed like Booker may have thrown the diss out there without thinking.
NBAPosted by
Cavaliers Nation

Report: Cavs looking to pair Collin Sexton with Kevin Love or Taurean Prince in potential trade packages

According to a recent report, the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to pair rising star Collin Sexton with either Kevin Love or Taurean Prince in potential trade packages. “I like that idea,” said Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com when asked about the possibility of the Cavaliers keeping Sexton. “I’ve heard the Cavs have been trying to pair him with Kevin Love ($60 million over two years) or Taurean Prince ($15 million in 2021-22) to get something decent in return.”
NBABleacher Report

Knicks' Top Targets at Pick No. 19 in 2021 NBA Draft

One way or another, the New York Knicks will have a busy night at the 2021 NBA draft. Barring a pre-draft trade, they'll enter the talent grab with four picks at their disposal (Nos. 19, 21, 32 and 58). While it's hard to imagine them keeping and using all of the selections, they should add at least a couple of prospects to their young nucleus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy