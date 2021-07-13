Cancel
Recipes

Slow Cooker Seafood Paella Recipe

By Jason Goldstein
Mashed
Mashed
 11 days ago
When many people think of paella, they think of a dish that you can only order at a restaurant. However, it's actually possible to make paella on your own and with little fuss. All you need are a few ingredients and the help of your slow cooker, and you can enjoy this fantastic symphony of seafood and rice in no time! Whether you're looking to please your family or your friends, this quick and easy dish is just what the doctor ordered. Another plus? It will make you feel like a world-class chef even though it's super simple. Don't worry, we won't tell anyone!

Mashed

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
#Slow Cooker#Paella#Nutrition#Food Drink#Spanish
