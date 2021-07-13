Slow Cooker Seafood Paella Recipe

When many people think of paella, they think of a dish that you can only order at a restaurant. However, it's actually possible to make paella on your own and with little fuss. All you need are a few ingredients and the help of your slow cooker, and you can enjoy this fantastic symphony of seafood and rice in no time! Whether you're looking to please your family or your friends, this quick and easy dish is just what the doctor ordered. Another plus? It will make you feel like a world-class chef even though it's super simple. Don't worry, we won't tell anyone!