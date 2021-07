The biggest and coldest region in Russia’s Siberia, Yakutia, is grappling with a third straight month of high temperatures accompanied by devastating wildfires which have now burnt more than 1.5 million hectares of forest.In recent weeks average temperatures have soared up to 10C above average, while residents of the region’s largest city, Yakustsk – sometimes known as the world’s coldest city – have been asked to stay indoors with their windows closed as they endure heat and thick smog which has blanketed the city, bringing roads to a standstill and is causing respiratory issues.Enormous plumes of smoke from the...