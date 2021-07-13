Cancel
Public Health

Why Did The FDA Approve The New Alzheimer’s Drug?

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FDA’s approval of Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm last month brought feelings of relief to many Americans watching their loved ones struggling with the disease. But the decision-making process was marred by controversy: Ten of the eleven experts on the FDA advisory committee had voted against the approval, saying there was not enough evidence of its efficacy — of particular concern given its high cost and potential side effects — and, on Friday, the acting FDA commissioner wrote to the Inspector General for the Department of Health and Human Services, calling for an independent investigation into her own agency’s decision making.

