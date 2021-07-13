Cancel
Weekly police department arrests/reports 7/13/21

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week: On July […] The post Weekly police department arrests/reports 7/13/21 appeared first on CapeCod.com.

Lynn, MADaily Item

Police Log: 7-13-21

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.
Laramie County, WYcapcity.news

Recent Arrests (7-13-21 – 7-14-21)

Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the arrests made in a...
Richfield, MNhometownsource.com

Police reports from Richfield, July 7-13

For July 7-13, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:. July 7 - Officers responded to the report of an unwanted guest on the 6400 block of Wentworth Avenue South. After police responded to the 200 block of 78th Street West a 34-year-old Bloomington woman was arrested for burglary. The...
Manhattan, KS1350kman.com

RCPD Report: 7/13/21

MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for criminal deprivation of property, theft, domestic battery, criminal damage to property and criminal restraint in Manhattan on July 12, 2021, around 1:20 p.m. Officers listed a 19-year-old female and a 47-year-old male as the victims when it was reported an 18-year-old male known to them as the suspect injured the female victim, damaged her shirt and necklace, restrained her, then stole a 2013 Ford Fusion and a green Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $11,114. The Ford Fusion was later recovered. Luke Patrick Johnson, 18, of Manhattan was later arrested in connection for domestic battery, criminal damage to property, criminal restraint, criminal deprivation of property and theft. Johnson was issued a total bond of $8,000 and is no longer confined at the time of this report.
Tahlequah, OKTahlequah Daily Press

POLICE BEAT 7-15-21: Woman arrested after trying to fight

Officers were called to a park after a woman tried to fight with other people and kept yelling. On July 12, Tahlequah Police Officer Cory Keele was dispatched to Sequoyah Park on a report of a woman who was screaming and spoiling for a fight with other people. The officer was flagged down by someone who said the woman was near Shawnee Street and Bluff Avenue. Loni Thompson appeared to be under the influence. She yelled, “Cory!” and took off running. Keele ran after Thompson as she fled toward the splash pad. Officer Chris Smith pulled his patrol vehicle in front of Thompson, who was arrested for public intoxication and resisting arrested.
Fond Du Lac, WIradioplusinfo.com

7-15-21 report against fdl police detective made public

A report from a special prosecutor outlines three areas that were the subject of an outside criminal investigation involving a Fond du Lac police detective who has been on paid administrative leave for nearly a year. The report, involving an investigation of detective Bill Ledger, was made public following an open records request. The first complaint was that Ledger repeated gossip regarding the Sheriff’s Department handling of evidence in a homicide case to a defense attorney who was a friend of Ledger, who repeated that information to the defendant’s attorney. The report says this shows very poor judgement on the part of detective Ledger, but is not criminal. The second complaint is that Ledger improperly disposed of a computer in a search related to a drug case, removing the hard drive and gave the computer to a computer repair shop. According to the report this action could be considered theft, but the problem with the evidence is that detective Ledger removed the hard drive making it impossible to determine when or where the computer was seized from, why the computer was seized or who owns the computer. The report says this action reflects dishonesty on the part of Ledger in covering up his actions resulting in making it impossible to prosecute the case as a theft. The third complaint revealed that Ledger misused confidential police information by running a license plate for his brother in law for a reason unrelated to law enforcement. The report says a download of Ledger’s work-issued phone also contained several very disturbing texts and social media posts which demonstrate racial bias and should be reviewed by the administration. Even though no criminal charges were forwarded, the city of Fond du Lac is considering bringing charges against Ledger before the Fond du Lac Police and Fire Commission for potential disciplinary action or reaching a settlement in the case.
Darlington County, SCnewsandpress.net

Second jail officer arrested

For a second time last week, a now-dismissed officer at the Darlington County jail has been arrested by the State Law Enforcement Division. Ron Stephone Miller, 31, was charged with furnishing contraband to an inmate, along with misconduct in office, SLED said in a news release. SLED agents arrested Miller for allegedly repeatedly providing a cellphone to an inmate at the Darlington County Prison Camp. He also is accused of accepting money from inmates and from family members of inmates at the facility. Jail records indicate the offenses allegedly took place last year. SLED investigated the case at the request of the S.C. Department of Corrections. Jail records show Miller was booked into the jail July 15 and released within half an hour after posting a total of $5,000 bond.
Antigo, WIantigotimes.com

Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 7/26/21

Officers received a report of trespass to property at an address on Gruber Street. The incident occurred sometime between July 4th and July 5th. Officers received a report of trespass to property at an address on Freiburger Avenue. The incident occurred sometime between July 4th and July 5th. Officers received...
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Police blotter 7-21-21

Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:. Kayden G. Ashby, 18, of Kelley Drive for felony interference with a peace officer with injury at 10:15 p.m. Sunday at his residence. Leon Aguirres, 48, of Laramie for misdemeanor domestic battery at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East 18th...
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
The Independent

‘What did I do?’: 75-year-old suddenly tasered by police while in his underwear

A 75-year-old man suffered a stroke and a burst appendix after he was tasered by police in Idaho Springs, Colorado, while he was in his underwear.Michael Clark allegedly answered the door of his apartment on 30 May to Nicholas Hanning and another officer from the Idaho Springs Police Department, when they ordered him to drop a sword-like weapon. Mr Clark, who will reportedly file a lawsuit against the police department in the coming days, put the item on a shelf behind him, and told the officers he would not get on the ground, after they ordered him to...
Virginia StateRichmond.com

Virginia man sentenced to seven years in explosives case

A Richlands, Virginia, man, who authorities said was injured in 2020 by his own illegal explosives, will serve seven years in federal prison. Cole Carini, 24, pleaded guilty in January in U.S. District Court in Abingdon to possessing and manufacturing an unregistered explosive device. “When he stockpiled bomb-making materials and...
Public Safetyaugustacrime.com

Hephzibah Man Accused of Raping Daughter 635 Times!

A Hephzibah man has been captured on charges that he raped his daughter 635 times, according to a sheriff’s report. Nicholas Alexander Mims, 46, was captured almost immediately Wednesday after news spread that he was wanted for sexually abusing his daughter from the age of 16. According to a report,...
Florida StateComplex

Florida Sheriff Wears Enormous Chain Seized During Drug Bust at Press Conference

While giving a press conference about a drug trafficking sting operation this week, a Florida sheriff tried on a seized gold chain and attempted to spit some bars. Detectives in Polk County, Florida arrested 29 people in the 16-month undercover investigation this week, as the Sheriff’s Office’s narcotics detectives and High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force made the 29 arrests and issued 3 other warrants regarding trafficking, sale and possession of illegal drugs.
Daily Mail

Busted! Philly cop is arrested after he's caught on his OWN bodycam dragging a man from his car and then deleting footage of the violent arrest from victim's cellphone

A Philadelphia cop has been charged after bodycam footage recorded him dragging a man out of his car without explanation and then deleting footage of the arrest from the man's phone. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that Officer Tyree Burnett was charged with tampering with evidence, obstruction of...

