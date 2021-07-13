Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pima County, AZ

Letter: Laura Conover Should Resign

By James Tuthill, Oro Valley
tucson.com
 12 days ago

Re: the July 4 article "Employee exodus falls to Conover." Tim Steller’s recent report disclosing the mass exodus of experienced attorneys from the Pima County Attorneys Office is not only shocking but alarming. I doubt many voters grasped Ms. Conover's plans for this critical office and her apparent lack of experience in running a large organization when they voted for her. These departures indicate that Ms. Conover lacks the management skills necessary to run such an essential office. Experience is invaluable to a county attorney’s office, and we’ve lost that with the capable attorneys who have left. Who will fill that void? Will inexperienced attorneys fail to get the convictions they should for child molesters, rapists and murderers? Yes, compassion in law enforcement is appropriate, but so is enforcing the law and protecting the public from predators. Ms. Conover has apparently failed at effectively managing the personnel in the office, and that is a failure to all Pima County residents. If she truly believes in public service, she’ll resign.

tucson.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oro Valley, AZ
Pima County, AZ
Government
County
Pima County, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#The Arizona Daily Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci says US headed in `wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday. “We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”. He said...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban escalated its offensive in recent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy