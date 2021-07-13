Bamboo Systems Models How to Reduce Data Center Carbon Footprint with Arm Servers
Bamboo’s new whitepaper crunches the numbers on x86 powered data centers vs those utilizing Arm servers. CAMBRIDGE, England and SAN JOSE, Calif. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Bamboo Systems, a provider of revolutionary Arm-based, enterprise-classed servers architected to meet the needs of today’s software design and data center demands, today released a whitepaper “Reducing Your Data Center Carbon Footprint with Bamboo Arm Servers” which analyzes the energy used by different types of data centers. Bamboo found that an Arm server-powered data center reduces CO2 production by 74 percent, equivalent to almost half a million barrels of oil.www.chron.com
Comments / 0