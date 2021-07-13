The making of Star Tours will be explored in Disney+ docuseries Behind the Attraction
Disney+ is launching a new docuseries later this month called Behind the Attraction, and the spotlight will be put on Star Wars for one of the episodes. Just today, Disney released more information about what to expect from the series, including a trailer and the attractions that will be explored in the first five episodes when it drops on July 21. For a bit of background, this series — which is co-produced by Dwayne Johnson — will go behind the scenes and explore the making of some of the most iconic Disney Parks rides there are.dorksideoftheforce.com
