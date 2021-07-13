Cancel
Federal Appeals Court Strikes Down Ban on Handgun Sales to American Adults Younger Than 21, Setting Up Possible Supreme Court Showdown

By Jerry Lambe
 12 days ago
A federal appeals court in Virginia on Tuesday provided a major victory for gun rights advocates, striking down a federal law that prohibited licensed firearm dealers from selling handguns to adults under the age of 21, reasoning that the ban unconstitutionally restricted the Second Amendment rights of Americans between the ages of 18 and 20. The ruling creates a split on the constitutionality of the handgun ban, making it increasingly likely that the case will be taken up by the Supreme Court of the United States in the coming term.

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

