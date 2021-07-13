Federal Appeals Court Strikes Down Ban on Handgun Sales to American Adults Younger Than 21, Setting Up Possible Supreme Court Showdown

A federal appeals court in Virginia on Tuesday provided a major victory for gun rights advocates, striking down a federal law that prohibited licensed firearm dealers from selling handguns to adults under the age of 21, reasoning that the ban unconstitutionally restricted the Second Amendment rights of Americans between the ages of 18 and 20. The ruling creates a split on the constitutionality of the handgun ban, making it increasingly likely that the case will be taken up by the Supreme Court of the United States in the coming term.