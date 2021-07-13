Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Letter: How to become a single party country(The GOP plan)

By Dan Pendergrass, West side
tucson.com
 12 days ago

First, rig all the elections so you are always the majority party (Cry unfair when someone tries to balance the process). Second, once you control the courts and the majority of the state legislature and Federal Government eliminate the filibuster so you can ram through whatever you want. I hope Senator Sinema realizes that this is their plan. Once they have control, her only way to get elected will be to become a good little Republican. This isn't the GOP of old. They don't want balance. They want domination. They commit corruption in the name of stopping corruption. They change the rules when it suits them and threaten others when they think they won't get their way. Just look at the so called audit. Secretive Stasi poring over voter data in Montana while the double speakers tell us it's part of the process. Riiight.

tucson.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Corruption#Gop#Federal Government#Republican#The Arizona Daily Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Texas Stateconchovalleyhomepage.com

Enough Texas House Democrats remain in D.C. to stall Republican-backed voting bill

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Enough Texas House Democrats are still in Washington, D.C. to break quorum in the Texas House, stalling any legislation from moving forward this special session. They’re specifically fighting the Republican-backed elections bill, which the GOP calls election integrity, but Democrats call voter suppression. Democrats are hoping to...
Galesburg Register-Mail

LETTER: A tale of two political parties

Editor, Register-Mail: Abraham Lincoln was the first president elected from the newly-formed, fiercely-liberal, abolitionist Republican Party in 1860. Although candidate-Lincoln downplayed abolition of slavery while campaigning, coming out against the spread of slavery to "free states," he was at heart, an ardent abolitionist. "The GOP pro-economic reform-party, was founded in 1854 by opponents of the KS-NE Act, which allowed the expansion of chattel-slavery into the Western-territories." Lincoln, re-elected in 1864, banned slavery in America, and was assassinated in 1865. "During the 1860s and '70s, Republicans dominated the northern states, expanded federal power, helped fund the transcontinental-railroad, the state university system, settlement of the West by homesteaders, established a national currency, and a protective tariff. Those events turned out very favorably to big business based in the northeast, such as banks, railroads and manufacturers, while small-time farmers who had gone West felt they had received very little." Democrats, who dominated the South, opposed those measures, as well as social-justice laws & protections passed after the Civil War.
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: GOP isn’t conservative

The Alaska Republican Party’s backing of outsider Kelly Tshibaka is proof the party is in line with the libertine. They are ignoring the acceptable morals and behavior of a true conservative. Ms. Tshibaka is not an Alaskan and never will be. She is what is known in the devious circles of politics as nothing more than a honey-pot plant and does not have a clue what is needed in Alaska.
theadvocate.com

Letters: GOP critics of Bill Cassidy want a fascist thought-control party

Mike Mariana's letter to the editor shows just how far the Republican Party has gone toward fascism. U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy of Baton Rouge did not take an oath to the Republican Party; he took an oath to the Constitution of the United States, and kudos to him for having the courage to uphold that oath. It seems to be a fact that our other Republican members of Congress have totally forgotten about their oath to the Constitution and have moved to a place where loyalty to "The Party" is more important than loyalty to the Constitution.
Politicstucson.com

Letter: U.S. one of the last countries to abolish slavery

In a letter titled “A primer for letter writers,” a self-described conservative presents a quasi-fanciful view of who Americans are and what we think. He states that “America was one of the first counties to eradicate slavery.” In fact, it was one of the last countries in the western world to do so. It was preceded by England, France, Spain, Portugal, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark and Russia.
Arizona StatePosted by
CNN

‘Sore loser’ Trump reaps fruits of election lies in Arizona

CNN — Ex-President Donald Trump’s big lie came full circle on Saturday as he traveled to Arizona to dangerously seize on the false fruits of a sham election “audit” precipitated by his own discredited claims the 2020 election was stolen. On a late afternoon of delusion and incitement, Trump offered...
AmericasDaily Iberian

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A few simple questions for my fellow Americans

I have a few simple questions for my fellow Americans. Do you like what is happening to your nation? Do you agree with the direction we are heading, which is a runaway freight train barreling toward a cliff? Do you think it is a good idea to defund our police department while our cities become like the killing grounds of Afghanistan where men, women and children are killed in our streets? Do you agree with the current Administration spending trillion upon trillion of taxpayer dollars that our children will have to try to pay back? Do you like that our elite politicians: vote against school choice while sending their kids to private school, want to take away your 2nd Amendment right while surrounding themselves with armed bodyguards, push socialistic healthcare yet opt themselves out of it, and demand you wear a mask and get vaccinated while placing tens of thousands of COVID positive illegals across our country?
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: GOP misled

The Alaska Republican Party has not only bought the elixir from that “snake oil salesman,” they drank the whole bottle down at once. Have something on your mind? Send to letters@adn.com or click here to submit via any web browser. Letters under 200 words have the best chance of being published. Writers should disclose any personal or professional connections with the subjects of their letters. Letters are edited for accuracy, clarity and length.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Rand Paul sends criminal referral to DOJ saying Fauci lied about gain-of-function research funding

Sen. Rand Paul requested that Attorney General Merrick Garland criminally investigate Dr. Anthony Fauci over Senate testimony in which President Joe Biden's chief infectious disease expert said that the National Institutes of Health never funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which the Kentucky Republican says is a lie.

Comments / 0

Community Policy