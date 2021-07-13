Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Borussia Dortmund cruise past FC Gießen in Marco Rose’s first game in charge

By Jorge Alessandro Arias
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorussia Dortmund earned a comfortable 2-0 win over FC Gießen in their first pre-season game under new head coach Marco Rose. A new pre-season and a new era has begun for Borussia Dortmund. Marco Rose made his debut as Borussia Dortmund head coach against fourth tier side FC Giessen on Tuesday. And he saw his side come out as 2-0 winners, with Ansgar Knauff and Steffen Tigges both finding the target.

bvbbuzz.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

114K+
Followers
305K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Brandt
Person
Marco Reus
Person
Marco Rose
Person
Mahmoud Dahoud
Person
Steffen Tigges
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Borussia Dortmund#Fc Giessen#Bvbbuzz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Juventus 'lining up a move for Chelsea target Erling Haaland as Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement next summer'... while Borussia Dortmund star says he's 'looking forward' to working with Marco Rose ahead of new season

Juventus have reportedly registered an interest in signing Erling Haaland but the Borussia Dortmund star insists he is keen to work with Marco Rose next season. The Norwegian forward - who scored 41 goals in 41 games for Dortmund last season - has become one of the most sought after strikers in Europe, gaining the attention of Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester City this summer.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Jadon Sancho explains why he joined Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund

Jadon Sancho has outlined his desire to play in the Premier League fuelled his motivation to join Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund.The England international has finally completed his £73 million move to Old Trafford.United have long tracked the 21-year-old, who was part of Gareth Southgate’s England squad at Euro 2020, failing to sign him last summer.But now Sancho has penned a five-year deal with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side and expressed his delight at completing the move.“I’ll always be grateful to Dortmund for giving me the opportunity to play first team football, although I always knew that I would return to England one day,” said Sancho.“The chance to join Manchester United is a dream come true and I just cannot wait to perform in the Premier League.“This is a young and exciting squad and I know, together, we can develop into something special to bring the success that the fans deserve.“I am looking forward to working with the Manager and his coaching team to further develop my game.”
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Watch FC Gießen vs Borussia Dortmund: Live Stream info for pre-season friendly

Borussia Dortmund play their first summer pre-season friendly on Tuesday as they go up against Regionalliga side FC Gießen. Club football is finally back and Borussia Dortmund begin the Marco Rose era on Tuesday with a pre-season friendly against FC Gießen, who play in the Regionalliga Southwest. The game will be played at the Waldstadion in front of 4000 supporters.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Erling Haaland misses Borussia Dortmund's fitness training as sporting director Michael Zorc jokes 'he's already in England' amid claims Chelsea are preparing a BIG money move

Borussia Dortmund chief Michael Zorc has joked that Erling Haaland is 'already in England' after the striker was absent from the club's fitness camp on Monday. The striker is due back in Germany for pre-season training but was one of the absentees as players were put through their paces following their summer break.
SoccerSB Nation

‘Definitely nothing new’, insist Borussia Dortmund as Haaland misses first preseason friendly

It’s Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Do you know where your 20-year-old superstar striker is? (Surely he’s done feeding the cows by now?) Borussia Dortmund played their first preseason friendly today, but did so without Erling Braut Haaland. It’s unclear if he was supposed to be there. (Chelsea players are coming back in a staggered fashion as well.) He was not training on the first day of preseason on Monday, which led to BVB sporting director Michael Zorc laughing off the fresh bit of €175m Chelsea speculation. Sky Deutschland added that Haaland would be back Tuesday for the game, but that has turned out to be incorrect as well.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Gio Reyna gets the No.7 shirt at Borussia Dortmund

Gio Reyna will don the number 7 shirt at Borussia Dortmund this season following Jadon Sancho’s move to Manchester United. Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Gio Reyna has been given the number 7 shirt at Borussia Dortmund. The attacking midfielder previously had the number 32 on the back of his shirt. But with Jadon Sancho joining Manchester United, he has now been given a new shirt number heading into the new season.
Soccer90min.com

Borussia Dortmund agree personal terms with Donyell Malen

Borussia Dortmund have agreed personal terms with PSV Eindhoven striker Donyell Malen as the German giants potentially begin to prepare for life without superstar forward Erling Haaland. The Norwegian wonderkid is attracting plenty of interest from Europe's giants and is expected to leave the club either this summer or the...
Premier Leagueamericanpeoplenews.com

Chelsea could convince Borussia Dortmund to sell Erling Haaland for €175m

Chelsea could convince Borussia Dortmund to sell Erling Braut Haaland if they make a club-record bid of around €175 million, former Norwegian star Jan Aage Fjortoft claims. Haaland had an exceptional 2020/21 campaign for the Bundesliga outfit, registering 41 goals and 12 assists across all competitions and helped them win the DFB-Pokal Cup.
UEFAfearthewall.com

The Daily Bee: Tigges and Knauff Score for BVB in Friendly Win Against FC Gießen

The first in a series of friendlies between Borussia Dortmund and various other European clubs took place yesterday. BVB’s opponent was FC Gießen of the Regionalliga Südwest. Naturally, because it was a friendly, and because of the disparity in quality between the two squads, it wasn’t an entirely competitive match. It was clear players on both sides weren’t pressing very hard. Because of this, I don’t think it’s worth looking into the game too deeply, although I will note that Steffen Tigges and Ansgar Knauff, two young players who could provide some crucial depth this season for Dortmund, both struck the back of the net.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Chelsea target Haaland coy over Borussia Dortmund future

Erling Haaland is coy over his future at Borussia Dortmund this summer. BILD football chief Christian Falk has offered Chelsea a major boost in their pursuit of Haaland, with the Borussia Dortmund forward refusing to rule out a potential move this summer. The Blues have been linked with Haaland extensively...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Borussia Dortmund 'agree terms with Donyell Malen' as potential replacement for Erling Haaland but still fall short of PSV's valuation for the Holland starlet

Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement with Donyell Malen and his representatives over a summer switch to the Bundesliga, according to reports. Malen has become one of the most wanted youngsters in European football thanks to his standout performances for Holland at Euro 2020. The 22-year-old has been courting interest...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Chelsea 'are preparing a BIG offer for Erling Haaland'... and his club Borussia Dortmund 'won't say no to a £150m bid' despite their claims that he will stay, says the superstar's countryman Jan Aage Fjortoft

Chelsea are reportedly preparing a 'big offer' for Erling Haaland as they look to sign the coveted Borussia Dortmund striker. Despite Dortmund's insistence that they will keep the Norway international, Haaland's compatriot Jan Aage Fjortoft believes that the Bundesliga side 'won't say no' to a bid of £150m (€175m). After...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Chelsea 'prepared to offer Tammy Abraham in player-plus-cash deal for Erling Haaland as Blues inform interested parties that Englishman is NOT for sale while they pursue mega-money move for Borussia Dortmund's £150m-valued hotshot'

Chelsea are reportedly looking to include Tammy Abraham as part of a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund hotshot Erling Haaland this summer. Haaland, 20, is on the radar of a host of top European clubs following an outstanding 18 months in Germany in which the Norwegian has bagged 57 goals in 59 games for the Bundesliga outfit.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Donyell Malen: Borussia Dortmund’s $33 Million Transfer Target Scouted

The world still awaits the announcement of Jadon Sancho officially joining Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund. The deal is done, but an announcement seems to be held up by details. One such detail could be Borussia Dortmund's ongoing negotiations to sign Dutch striker Donyell Malen from Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven.

Comments / 0

Community Policy