Letter: LD 11 Lament

By Eileen Hollowell, Oro Valley
tucson.com
 12 days ago

I have the misfortune of living in LD 11. My legislators (Leach, Roberts and Finchem) helped pass a budget that gives huge tax breaks to the rich and less than $100 to the rest of us. They also passed laws forbidding schools and colleges from implementing CDC Covid guidelines or from teaching anything about race that might offend white people. What they have not done is pass laws that improve broad band coverage or address the woeful condition of roads and other infrastructure in LD 11. They have not passed laws that address the water crisis caused by our 20-year drought and over-allocation of our water resources. They have not passed laws to fully fund education or address the growing problems of homelessness and hunger in LD 11. Giving money to rich people and stoking cultural conflict is not the same as governing. We can and should elect better legislators in 2022.

