Valor Global acquires Triton to expand teleservice offerings

Siemens Digital Industries Software announced that it has signed an agreement with Spain-based SENER, a leading multinational company in engineering and technology, to acquire its FORAN software business. FORAN is CAD/CAE/CAM software for the design, construction and engineering of vessels and marine structures. The addition of the FORAN product and team to Siemens, together with its customer portfolio, brings experience and comprehensive know-how across complex commercial marine projects, defense industry standards and regulation compliance. SENER Group will keep and strengthen its traditional marine engineering business line, where it offers design, engineering and consultancy services for different types of ships and offshore vessels.