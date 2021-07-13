Valor Global acquires Triton to expand teleservice offerings
Valor Global, a leading global provider of call center solutions has announced the acquisition of Triton Technologies (“Triton”), an Arizona-based leader in customer experience outsourcing and business development solutions for B2B and B2C global companies and organizations. The acquisition of Triton significantly expands Valor Global’s current customer care offerings and adds Triton’s innovative and market disrupting TapnTxT™ service to Valor Global’s existing portfolio of service offerings.azbigmedia.com
