US consumer prices surge in June by the most since 2008

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
Journal Review
 12 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices for U.S. consumers jumped in June by the most in 13 years, evidence that a swift rebound in spending has run up against widespread supply shortages that have escalated the costs of many goods and services. Tuesday's showed that consumer prices in June rose 0.9% from...

www.journalreview.com

News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Public HealthKIMT

The Delta variant is another massive headache for the Fed

The Federal Reserve was already keeping a close eye on rising prices. Now it has to contend with the Delta coronavirus variant. The highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 is racing across the globe, causing a shortage of workers in the United Kingdom and heaping stress on the battered global travel industry. Delta now makes up 83% of sequenced samples in the United States.
DrinksFOXBusiness

Inflation check: These companies are raising their prices

If it seems as if you’re paying more for everyday items, your suspicions are correct. As inflationary rates hit a 13-year high in the U.S., many companies are raising prices to offset higher costs for materials such as aluminum and lumber, in addition to rising prices for gas and vehicles.
POTUSWashington Post

Consumer spending resurgence boosts American Express revenue

Spending at restaurants, shops and entertainment venues has come back in force as vaccination becomes more common, and it has fueled a revenue surge at American Express during the second quarter. That momentum picked up as the quarter progressed, the company said Friday, particularly spending from younger customers. “We saw...
Vermont Statevermontbiz.com

Citizens Business Conditions Index reaches highest US level, Vermont lags

Vermont Business Magazine Citizens, with branches across Vermont, announced Thursday that the strength of the economic recovery pushed this past quarter’s national Citizens Business Conditions Index (CBCI) to 57, its highest reading in three years and up five points compared to last year. A reading above 50 is considered expansionary. Citizens also noted that inflation has returned as the economy jolted back into action as the pandemic has subsided.
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Producer prices in US surge in June, exceeding forecasts

NEW YORK (July 14): Prices paid to US producers rose in June by more than expected, indicating pressure is mounting on companies to pass along higher costs to consumers. The producer price index for final demand increased 1% from the prior month and 7.3% from June of last year, Labor Department data showed Wednesday. Excluding volatile food and energy components, the so-called core PPI also rose 1%, the most on record, and was up 5.6% from a year ago.
POTUSABC7 Los Angeles

US consumer prices in June rose 0.9% from May, biggest jump in 13 years

WASHINGTON -- Prices for U.S. consumers jumped in June by the most in 13 years, evidence that a swift rebound in spending has run up against widespread supply shortages that have escalated the costs of many goods and services. Tuesday's report from the Labor Department showed that consumer prices in...
BusinessPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

How supply 'bottlenecks' are driving a consumer price surge

The Consumer Price Index rose 5.4% last month compared to a year ago — the biggest monthly jump since 2008. During testimony on Capitol Hill Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave his assessment about the price surge and risks of inflation. David Wessel, the director of The Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy at the Brookings Institution, joins Judy Woodruff to discuss.
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Stocks Stable Despite Jump In US Consumer Prices

Stock markets were stable Tuesday despite the biggest jump in US inflation in over two decades, as leading banks posted strong second quarter results. In afternoon trading, markets in London, Frankfurt and Paris hovered around the zero mark, and the Dow Jones index was modestly lower in early New York exchanges.
Businessnny360.com

As delta rises, what will Fed do?

Six weeks ago, the coronavirus did not merit a mention in the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate setting committee statement. The U.S. was reporting fewer than 15,000 new infections per day — some of the lowest numbers since the first weeks of the pandemic more than a year earlier. When the central...
San Diego, CAfox5sandiego.com

Prices rising, products ‘shrinking’ as consumers feel a squeeze

SAN DIEGO – If you’ve taken a walk through the grocery store lately, you’ve likely noticed the number on price tags going up. “I would say groceries feel a little higher,” Cathy Newcomb, a San Diego resident, told FOX 5 Friday. ”Yeah, prices are creeping up and it’s easily noticeable,”...
Grocery & SupermaketNBC Philadelphia

Grocery Prices Are Rising: Expect These 5 Foods to Cost More This Summer

A significant side effect of the coronavirus pandemic is the current inflation consumers are experiencing. According to NBC News, consumers saw price hikes for the third straight month in June, jumping 5.4 percent year over year as demand outweighs supply. From the price of gas to the grocery store, there's no way around the fact that as the world reopens, we'll be paying more to get our usual goods including that morning cup of jo.
BusinessForbes

Growth Will Slow Faster Than Expected...Say The Data

The systemic “inflation” and “labor shortage” myths persist in the financial media despite data to the contrary:. Bond yields are falling (where’s the inflation?);. Housing and auto buying intentions are at 40-year lows. Inflation. The one-year inflation expectation measure from the University of Michigan’s (U of M) Consumer Sentiment Survey...
Businesswtvbam.com

U.S. business activity cools further in July – IHS Markit survey

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. business activity grew at a moderate pace for a second straight month in July amid supply constraints, suggesting a cooling in economic activity after what was expected to have been a robust second quarter. Data firm IHS Markit said on Friday its flash U.S. Composite PMI...
RetailPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar set for weekly gain as data signals retail sales rebound

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.1% against the greenback * Loonie on track to gain 0.2% for week * Flash estimate shows Canadian retail sales up 4.4% in June * Canadian bond yields rise across the curve TORONTO, July 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, but was on track to end a volatile week slightly higher as global equity markets rose and a preliminary estimate showed Canadian retail sales recovering in June. The loonie weakened 0.1% to 1.2582 per greenback, or 79.48 U.S. cents. Since the start of the week, the Canadian currency has gained 0.2%, after three weekly declines. It was pressured earlier in the week by worries that the Delta variant of the coronavirus would impede the global economic recovery. On Monday, it hit a five-month low of 1.2807. World stocks rose as a survey showed business activity in the euro zone expanded in July at its fastest monthly pace in over two decades, while oil , one of Canada's major exports, fell 0.6% to $71.46 a barrel. Still, oil was on track to end the week little changed after a surprising recovery from Monday's slide, underpinned by expectations that supply will remain tight as demand recovers. Canadian retail sales dropped 2.1% in May from April, Statistics Canada said, less than a 3.0% decline forecast by analysts. A flash estimate for June showed a gain of 4.4% as businesses forced to shut down amid a potent third wave of COVID-19 infections began to reopen. Last week, the Bank of Canada took a mostly optimistic stance on the country's economy as it cut the pace of bond purchases to C$2 billion per week. Yields on Canadian government bonds were higher across the curve on Friday as U.S. Treasury yields climbed. The 10-year rose 1.3 basis points to 1.217%, after hitting a five-month low of 1.104% on Tuesday. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Paul Simao)

