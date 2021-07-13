archTIS Unveils New Global Channel Partner Program

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2021-- Collective Health today unveiled the Premier Partner Program™, a new offering for employers that will make it easier to select, integrate, and evaluate digital health partners, while creating an even more streamlined and intuitive experience for members. This new program will help customers confidently navigate the complex digital health landscape with a curated set of Premier Partners that demonstrate impact across the most sought after clinical categories. Employers will receive access to deeper insights and can more easily understand how their selected digital health partners are delivering value and driving impact.