A Stunned Dale Earnhardt Jr. Came Up Big During His MLB All-Star Moment: ‘I Was Freaking Out Inside’

By Mike Thomas
Posted by 
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dale Earnhardt Jr. had no idea it was coming. During his most recent episode of the Dale Jr. Download podcast, the NASCAR Hall of Famer was asked about the time he played in the Legends & Celebrities All-Star Softball Game in 2002. Junior made an appearance during All-Star Weekend at Milwaukee’s Miller Park, but he was expecting just to mingle and sign a few autographs. When he was told he would be taking part in the softball game, he admitted, “I was freaking out inside.” Not only did he take part in the game, but he also came up big.

Sportscasting

Sportscasting

