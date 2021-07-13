Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norwalk, CT

Emerging from the pandemic, Norwalk maintains AAA bond rating

By Abigail Brone
fairfieldcitizenonline.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORWALK — The city once again received a “triple A” bond rating from three major rating agencies, according to a city statement Tuesday. Moody’s Investors Service, S&P Global Ratings, and Fitch Ratings each have reaffirmed the city’s triple A bond rating with a stable outlook as Norwalk emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, the highest rating from each of the agencies, according to the statement.

www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norwalk, CT
Government
City
Norwalk, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitch Ratings#Pandemic#Triple A#Aaa#S P Global Ratings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy