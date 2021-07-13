Emerging from the pandemic, Norwalk maintains AAA bond rating
NORWALK — The city once again received a “triple A” bond rating from three major rating agencies, according to a city statement Tuesday. Moody’s Investors Service, S&P Global Ratings, and Fitch Ratings each have reaffirmed the city’s triple A bond rating with a stable outlook as Norwalk emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, the highest rating from each of the agencies, according to the statement.www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com
