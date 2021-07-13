Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Copycat Taco Bell Enchirito Recipe

By Kristen Carli
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Copycat recipes of your favorite restaurant foods give you the unique experience of making something yourself at home that hits the spot for a specific craving. If you're ever craving Taco Bell — and let's be real, we've probably all been there — we have a few ways you can bring the Bell home. Not only did chef and registered dietician Kristen Carli create a copycat Taco Bell beef recipe, but she also took it one step further by putting that beef to good use in this enchirito recipe.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

56K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#The Bell#Beef Recipe#Food Drink#Taco Bell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Restaurants947wls.com

Taco Bell is giving out free tacos all day

The Milwaukee Bucks came back in Game 6 to win the NBA Finals on Tuesday. But even if you don’t care about basketball, you might care about this…. Taco Bell did a “Comebacks” promo and promised to give out FREE TACOS if either team won a game after trailing at halftime. Which happened on Tuesday, so now anyone can walk in and snag a free taco today, July 22nd.
RestaurantsPosted by
Wide Open Eats

7 Items on the Taco Bell Menu to Avoid At All Costs

Taco Bell is the place to go for an indulgent meal of delicious Tex-Mex. When the craving for a cheesy burrito or plate of nachos hit, the drive-thru of your nearest Taco Bell location is first to come to mind. When could a Crunchy Taco or Cheesy Bean Burrito possibly be a bad choice? We all know how yummy this fast food chain's menu items are, but it's certainly not the place to go for a healthy bite to eat, and the food coma that comes from a meal of almost exclusively carbs and cheese doesn't hit the spot. Here are 7 items on the Taco Bell menu to avoid at all costs.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Arby's Just Quietly Discontinued These 6 Menu Items

Arby's has recently launched brand new fries and chicken nuggets, but the new items aren't the only menu changes you'll see on your next trip. According to Brand Eating, the chain has discontinued six items in recent months, and most of those cuts have flown under the radar—so they'll be quite a surprise.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

One of the Most Popular Taco Bell Items In History Is Returning to the Menu

Taco Bell sure knows how to keep fans on their toes with one of the most dynamic menus in fast food. The company is at it yet again with some big news—its most successful limited-time item in history is making a splashy comeback to the menus this summer. The viral Nacho Fries, which keep making much-too-short appearances at Taco Bell, will return for the seventh time later this month.
Restaurantsmashed.com

This Is What Makes Burger King's Whoppers So Delicious

With Burger King welcoming more than 11 million guests around the world, you have to wonder what's keeping them coming back (according to the chain itself). Is it the customer service? The flavorful chicken sandwiches? Could it be the zesty onion rings? Or maybe, just maybe it's one huge fan favorite staple — The Whopper. The product of a redesign of the company's process for cooking burgers, the menu item was introduced three years after the famed establishment's opening in 1954 and has been a number one among fans for decades. In fact, according to one of the co-founders of the restaurant, Jim McLamore, the name itself represented something he knew was going to be big, in size and customer indulgence (via The Washington Post).
Recipesrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

RECIPE: Slow Cooker Chicken Burrito Bowls, a weeknight meal solution

(Family Features) During the hustle and bustle of the school year, it can be difficult to find time to sit down for dinner together as a family. However, on weeknights filled with extracurricular activities, homework, meetings and more, it’s still important to put delicious and nutritious meals on the table that can be served whenever your family members can find a few minutes to grab a plate.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

37% Think This Is Cracker Barrel's Worst Dinner Menu Item

Chain eatery Cracker Barrel has a menu packed with all kinds of comforting fare, from pillowy pancakes served up with sizzling bacon to cozy fare like meatloaf with mashed potatoes and biscuits. The sheer variety and amount of items on the menu can make it challenging to decide what exactly you want to order — however, if you're going with the consensus of a crowd, there's one particular dish you may wish to steer clear of. Mashed surveyed 593 individuals in the U.S. and found that a staggering 37.44% of respondents agreed that one particular dish was the worst on the Cracker Barrel dinner menu — the lemon pepper rainbow trout.
Recipescookitonce.com

Beef Enchilada Casserole

Prep Time: 20 mins | Cook Time: 35 mins | Total Time: 55 mins | Servings: 8 people. I am blown away with the Mexican flavour of creamy refried beans, layered beef, corn tortillas, and melted cheese smothered in a scrumptious enchilada sauce of this one in a million casserole! This freezer-friendly Beef Enchilada Casserole is incredibly easy to throw together and ready in less than an hour.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

The Worst Fast-Food Breakfasts in America in 2021

It's no secret that fast food isn't a good candidate for a nutritious breakfast. But some menu items are especially unhealthy, while others offer at least a few redeeming qualities. If your mornings feel busier than ever, and you just need to hit a drive-thru before work to avoid hunger pains in your morning meeting, there are some fast-food breakfasts to generally steer clear of.
Recipescookitonce.com

TACO PIE RECIPE

PREP TIME: 10 MINS | COOK TIME: 20 MINS | TOTAL TIME: 30 MINS | YIELD: 4. If you are looking for a delicious, easy, and quick meal to serve even on the busiest days, this Taco Pie is your best option! Plus, you can easily double the recipe without breaking the bank.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

This Steakhouse Chain Is Exploding in Popularity

As the dining sector rebounds, one particular type of restaurant is seeing major demand: the steakhouse. America's largest steakhouse chain, Texas Roadhouse, recently reported soaring sales numbers in the first quarter of the year, while even smaller, higher-end steakhouse brands reported record sales this spring. "The whole steakhouse segment is...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dessert At Cracker Barrel According To 36% Of People

Cracker Barrel isn't as much of a destination sort of restaurant as it is a road trip stop — it's the kind of dining establishment that's on your way from here to there, and after a long day's worth of driving, sometimes you just want a place to sit down and enjoy a meal before moving on down the road. In fact, "sit and stay awhile" might as well be the chain's motto, since it's certainly the message conveyed by the line of wooden rocking chairs on their porch, begging you to take a seat.
Recipesrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

RECIPE: Jan's Macaroni Salad

Macaroni salad is a must at summer cookouts. This version is made with simple ingredients and similar to what you'd pick up at a deli. There's enough crunch and flavor from all the fresh veggies. The pasta and veggies are coated in a sweet and creamy dressing that has the right amount of tang to balance the flavors. A little sweeter than most salads like this, it reminds us of a Hawaiian macaroni salad. The key to the dressing is using good mayonnaise.

Comments / 0

Community Policy