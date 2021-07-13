Indya Moore and Tommy Hilfiger Created a Size-Inclusive, Gender-Fluid Capsule Collection
Tommy Hilfiger has teamed up with actress Indya Moore for a capsule collection with a range of size-inclusive, non-gendered designs. The iconic American designer has teamed up with the Pose star for a new line called TommyxIndya. The collection includes nostalgic clothing and accessories, like a striped shirtdress, denim separates, and bucket hats. Our favorite has to be the logo bandeau top and shorts pairing that is reminiscent of the late iconic R&B singer Aaliyah.www.popsugar.com
