Indya Moore and Tommy Hilfiger Created a Size-Inclusive, Gender-Fluid Capsule Collection

By Nikita Charuza
PopSugar
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTommy Hilfiger has teamed up with actress Indya Moore for a capsule collection with a range of size-inclusive, non-gendered designs. The iconic American designer has teamed up with the Pose star for a new line called TommyxIndya. The collection includes nostalgic clothing and accessories, like a striped shirtdress, denim separates, and bucket hats. Our favorite has to be the logo bandeau top and shorts pairing that is reminiscent of the late iconic R&B singer Aaliyah.

