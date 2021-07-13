Three Food City nominees named Top Women in Grocery

ABINGDON, Va. — Progressive Grocer’s Top Women in Grocery program recognizes the important role that women play in the food and grocery industry. Three of Food City’s women grocers were named among this year’s top winners: Barbara Thomas, vice president of training & front-end operations, Melissa McCall, pharmacy professional services manager, and Malinda Sallee, Weber City, Va., store manager. “Congratulations to our three honorees who come from different areas of our operations. We’re extremely proud of all of our women grocers who contribute so much to our communities, our company, and our industry,” said Steve Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.