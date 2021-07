Many people have voiced their concerns about panhandling in Northampton and its impact on downtown businesses. Here are some ideas. First, as included in the Northampton’s Panhandling Study Report (available on the city’s website), the U.S. Supreme Court has held that the First Amendment covers “charitable appeals for funds.” Because of this, panhandling, solicitation, or begging are protected speech. Other court rulings, however, have allowed some restrictions such as aggressive panhandling, and limiting the hours of the day.