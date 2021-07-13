Class Action Lawsuit Filed Over Ford Destination Charges
Destination and delivery charges are one of those things that car shoppers have come to expect and have little choice but to pay. Many assume that this charge is precisely what it costs the manufacturer to ship a vehicle to a dealership, though a new lawsuit – Mary Hawkins v. Ford Motor Company, recently filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California – alleges that Ford destination charges are actually profitable for the automaker, according to Car Complaints.fordauthority.com
