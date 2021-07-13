Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Class Action Lawsuit Filed Over Ford Destination Charges

fordauthority.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDestination and delivery charges are one of those things that car shoppers have come to expect and have little choice but to pay. Many assume that this charge is precisely what it costs the manufacturer to ship a vehicle to a dealership, though a new lawsuit – Mary Hawkins v. Ford Motor Company, recently filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California – alleges that Ford destination charges are actually profitable for the automaker, according to Car Complaints.

fordauthority.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Lawsuits#Class Action Lawsuit#Ford Motor Company#The U S District Court#Car Complaints#Lincoln Mkx#Infiniti#Volvo#Ford Authority
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Ford
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Audi
News Break
Mercedes-Benz
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
BusinessPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Will Stop Building New Vehicles This Month

It's amazing how much damage a thumbnail-sized set of electronic circuits can do to one of the world's biggest industries. The ongoing semiconductor chip crisis shows no signs of relief as automakers struggle to conserve their already dwindling supplies and hard decisions continue to be made. Ford is the latest example.
CarsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Largest Car Recall In History

General Motor’s Chevy division recalled some of its Bolt EV models because of potential engine fires. The embarrassment and bad publicity for the “Tesla killer” was compounded by the fact that it was the second recall of the model. Approximately 69,000 of them were recalled in an action that covered models from 2017, 2018, and […]
BusinessPosted by
CarBuzz.com

6 Amazing Cars General Motors Should Never Have Cancelled

The first entry in this list of projects we wish General Motors hadn't canceled is a prime example of the automaker's ability to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. The company's modern history is full of missteps and head-scratching decisions, from how it made a mess of Pontiac to the more recent case of the Chevrolet Camaro being in trouble. It often feels like individual product successes like the Chevrolet Corvette are despite its corporate overlords, not because of them. Some of these examples of GM canning a project have certainly set the automaker back, and it's time to take a look at some of the winners, or in this case, losers.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

GM Sues Ford Over Critical New Technology

Ford introduced its BlueCruise hands-free driving system last April as a direct rival to the likes of Tesla's Autopilot. Over 100,000 miles of real-world testing had already been completed at the time of the announcement. Examples of the Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 took part in that testing. All in all, it was an impressive and very promising debut, but now it's hit a snag. In short, the technology is fine. The "BlueCruise" name is the problem.
Carsfordauthority.com

2022 Ford Maverick Spotted Testing With Trailer In Tow

When the 2022 Ford Maverick arrives at dealerships later this year, it will be an alluring option for truck shoppers in need of an affordable pickup that won’t break the bank or take up an entire parking spot. And while it won’t boast the towing capabilities of its larger, more expensive brethren, there are no doubt many future Maverick owners that intend to pull something with the compact pickup, which is why we weren’t too surprised when our spy photographers presented us with photos of the compact truck undergoing testing by towing a trailer.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

GM files trademark lawsuit against Ford

General Motors (GM) and its subsidiary Cruise, a self-driving car developer, filed a lawsuit on Friday against Ford claiming that Ford’s BlueCruise name was too similar to that of GM’s Super Cruise trademark and Cruise’s trademark. In April, Ford introduced BlueCruise, a hands-free highway driving system for some of its...
Businesscarthrottle.com

What Does Ford Want The ‘Skyline’ Name For?

Ford has sought to trademark ‘Skyline’, which could hint at a future vehicle with that name. Skyline. To car guys and girls it pretty much means only one thing - Nissan’s iconic coupe and saloon models that have spanned over half a century. But now Ford has filed a trademark for the Skyline moniker, so it looks like the Blue Oval may be planning to use the name for an upcoming model.
Economyfordauthority.com

Ford Motor Company Mexico Sales Increase 26 Percent In June 2021

Ford Motor Company Mexico sales increased 26 percent to 3,557 units in June 2021 compared to June 2020 results. Sales increased at both FoMoCo brands – the namesake Ford brand, as well as at the luxury Lincoln marque. Brand & Model Sales. Ford sales increased 26 percent to 3,482 units:
Businesstribuneledgernews.com

GM sues Ford claiming trademark infringement over hands-free technology's name

General Motors said early Saturday morning that it has sued Ford Motor Co. over the name of Ford's new hands-free driving technology: BlueCruise. In April, Ford introduced its BlueCruise hands-free highway driving system. Ford said at that time that BlueCruise will hit the road in a few months as over-the-air downloads install the system in thousands of already-sold 2021 F-150 pickups and Mustang Mach-E electric SUVs.
Economyfordauthority.com

Ford Rival Toyota Will Not Fully Transition To Electric Vehicles Anytime Soon

With planned EV investments rising to $30 billion by 2025, Ford Motor Company has made no bones about shifting away from internal combustion on a massive scale. In the European market, The Blue Oval aspires to be electrified across the whole product line by 2030, less than ten years from today. The Dearborn-based automaker also recently announced plans to introduce two new platforms for electric vehicles. Rival auto giants like GM and Volkswagen are following similar paths, with the requisite 11-figure investments to back them up. In stark contrast, it seems that FoMoCo rival Toyota won’t be jumping onto the battery-powered bandwagon just yet. Instead, the Japanese auto giant will favor a more diversified powertrain mix, at least until a clear winner emerges in the coming decades, according to a recent Bloomberg report.
CarsBusiness Insider

GM Sues Ford Over Use Of 'Blue Cruise' Name For Hands-free Driving Technology

(RTTNews) - General Motors (GM) and its automated driving subsidiary Cruise have sued Ford Motor Co. (F) over the name of Ford's new hands-free driving technology, "BlueCruise", according to several media reports. GM filed the trademark infringement lawsuit against Ford in U.S. District Court in Northern California. "While GM had...
Politicsfordauthority.com

Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Lawsuit Gets Class Certification In Federal Court

The Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 was discontinued following the 2020 model year, but it remains a favorite among enthusiasts thanks to its track-ready performance and lovely 5.2L Voodoo V8. However, that apparently isn’t the case for every owner. As Ford Authority reported back in 2017, a Shelby GT350 lawsuit was filed alleging that the vehicle’s transmissions and/or differentials were overheating, forcing the cars into limp mode at the track. Now, a federal judge has certified a class of Shelby GT350 owners in that same lawsuit.
Worldfordauthority.com

Ford Building Out Dedicated Mustang Mach-E Stores In China

As Ford Authority reported earlier this year, the Ford Mustang Mach-E will be manufactured by Changan Ford – a 50:50 joint venture between Changan Automobile and Ford Motor Company – in China for local customers, as opposed to the Ford Cuautitlan Assembly Plant in Mexico, which produces the Mach-E for North America and Europe. On top of that, Ford is also rolling out dedicated Mach-E stores in China as it establishes its direct-sales model in the country, according to a new report from Automotive News.
Carsfordauthority.com

2022 Hyundai Elantra N Surfaces As Ford Focus ST Rival

Back in May, Hyundai announced that it’s aiming to field an all-electric vehicle lineup by 2040, and in the meantime, will cut its ICE lineup in half while investing heavily in electric vehicles. However, that isn’t stopping the automaker from launching a number of new, performance-oriented ICE-powered vehicles in the present, including the recently-revealed 2022 Kona N, a car aimed directly at the Ford Puma ST. Now, the Ford Focus ST – a car designed to be the best hot hatch in Europe – will have a new rival as well – the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N.
Buying CarsMotorTrend Magazine

GM Pulls the Plug on Its Chevy and GMC Full-Size Vans ... Available CD Player

Of all the vehicles on sale today, it somehow makes sense that the full-size van twins from General Motors—the Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana—still offer a CD player as a factory option. It's part of the vans' fanciest available sound system. After all, the Express and Savana have seemingly been on sale since just after the last Ice Age. But like taxes, death is inevitable. And so the painfully obsolete CD option has been consigned to oblivion, as reported by GM Authority. The ball's in your court now, Lexus.
Carsgmauthority.com

Ford F-150 To Drop Power Stroke Diesel Engine

The Ford F-150 will drop the Power Stroke diesel engine from its lineup sometime in the near future, according to a new report from GM Authority’s sister site Ford Authority. The 3.0L Power Stroke V6 diesel engine was added to the light-duty pickup’s powertrain lineup for the 2018 model year,...
CarsFOXBusiness

GM drops another feature from its full-size trucks due to chip shortage

The semiconductor shortage keeps chipping away at the features available on GM's big truck. General Motors has been prioritizing production of its popular and profitable full-size pickups and SUVs as it works to manage supplies of the key components. The automaker has already made the unusual move of eliminate two...

Comments / 0

Community Policy