Bryan Harsin is a serious man. The first-year Auburn coach has been steadfast with his demeanor and his mission since arriving on the Plains. He knows his work is cut out for him as he tries to mold Auburn in his image and attempt to translate the success he had at Boise State to a major program with greater resources in the premier conference in college football, the SEC. So, as he stood on the main stage Thursday afternoon on the final day of SEC Media Days, it was no wonder that Harsin delivered a lengthy opening statement that lasted nearly 15 minutes and covered a variety of topics regarding his approach to Year 1 on the Plains.