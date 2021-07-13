Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Concord, NC

Ford Performance Racing School Will Offer Night Driving This September

fordauthority.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord Performance Racing School has been offering a series of classes at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina for a couple of years now. However, to this point, all of those classes have taken place during the daytime. But that won’t be the case for much longer, as Ford Performance Driving School is set to launch its first-ever nighttime classes, under the lights of Charlotte Motor Speedway, on September 17th and 18th.

fordauthority.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Concord, NC
Sports
City
Concord, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chase Briscoe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Racing#Ford Mustang#Charlotte Motor Speedway#Ford Performance#Mustangs#Brembo#Ford Authority
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
Related
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Cooking Up Chevy Corvette C8 Rival

The Ford vs. Chevrolet battle is a fierce one, not just because of loyal fan bases on both sides but because the brands' cars are often so closely matched. In some cases, Ford vs. Chevy debates have even turned violent. While the F-Series and Silverado truck comparisons are well-documented, as are the contests between the Mustang and the Camaro, Ford doesn't actually have anything to directly compete with the mid-engine Corvette C8 Stingray. It seems that Ford could be on a mission to change that after the Blue Oval was spotted apparently benchmarking a C8 Corvette on its own turf.
CyclingMotorsport.com

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14

According to a statement from the sport’s governing body, the Federation Internationale de Motorcyclisme, Millan was involved in a multi-rider incident at Turn 5, with the race immediately being red-flagged. Reports suggest he was struck by another rider following his own crash. Medical intervention vehicles arrived at the site immediately...
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

Custom-Built 1964 Ford F-750 Dually Is One Cool Vintage Hauler

Ford began producing medium-duty trucks way back in 1948, slotting in between its light-duty pickups and heavy-duty haulers. Those trucks – the F5 and F6 – were eventually renamed the F-500 and F-600, and in the 1960s, the F-700 and F-750 joined the automaker’s medium-duty lineup. This custom 1964 Ford F-750 up for sale at Racing Junk is a fine example of that breed, but it’s also quite different than anything that rolled off a Blue Oval assembly line.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: 3 possible landing spots for Ryan Newman in 2022

Brad Keselowski is officially set to take over behind the wheel of the #6 Rough Fenway Racing Ford, and Ryan Newman is headed to free agency for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Here are three possible landing spots for Newman for next year. NASCAR‘s worst-kept secret of this year’s...
Shelby, NCPosted by
Motorious

1963 Shelby 289 Cobra Works Is Ready For Race Day

Shelby wanted to create a Corvette-beater car when he set out to create the Cobra, and he did just that and threaten the prancing horse at the same time. During the 1963 USSRC season, the CSX2129 competed at the hand of Bob Bondurant and Ken Miles as the Shelby Cobra Team was putting the screws on Ferrari and completely dominating the Chevy Corvette.
Chicago, ILmediapost.com

Ford Offers Hands-On Experiences At Chicago Auto Show

Ford Motor Co. is planning a packed display floor and two hands-on experiences for the Chicago Auto Show, the first major American auto show in nearly 18 months. Consumers can climb hills in a Ford Bronco during the world debut of the 30,000 square-foot “Built Wild” Bronco mountain experience at one of the automaker's outdoor exhibits at the show, which opens to the public July 15-19.
Economyfordauthority.com

Ford Mustang Sales Fall To Challenger, Outsell Camaro During Q2 2021

MUSTANG -6.62% 14,676 15,717 -5.43% 31,950 33,786. In Canada, Ford Mustang deliveries totaled 1,925 units in Q2 2021, an increase of about 19 percent compared to 1,614 units sold in Q2 2020. In the first six months of the year, Mustang sales increased about 20 percent to 2,659 units. MODEL...
MotorsportsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Drag Race: 1,000-HP Dodge Durango Vs. C8 Corvette

Over the last few weeks, we've seen Hennessey showcase the phenomenal prowess of its heavily modified Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat in a series of drag races. With over 1,000 horsepower on tap, Hennessey's super SUV offers supercar-beating performance, despite its heft. First, we watched Hennessey's 1,000-hp three-row SUV make a...
Carsfordauthority.com

2021 Ford Bronco Will Feature 10R60 Transmission From Ford Explorer

Several months ago, rumors started circulating that Ford intended to equip the 2021 Ford Bronco with the 10-speed automatic from the 2021 Ford Explorer, otherwise known as the 10R60. Until recently, The Blue Oval remained mum on the issue, but Bronco Nation was able to talk with Bronco Brand Manager Esteban Plaza-Jennings, who confirmed the earlier speculation while defending the company’s decision to utilize the transmission in a vehicle engineered for heavy off-road use.
Buying CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

The Ford Maverick May Offer Remarkable MPG Figures

The Ford Maverick took a while to arrive, but when it finally became available for pre-order, Ford received 36,000 reservations in a single week. It's safe to say, then, that the Maverick is already proving to be a remarkable success. However, it's not perfect. Its towing capacity has been revealed to be rather poor compared to direct rivals like the Honda Ridgeline and Hyundai Santa Cruz. But there may be a way that Maverick buyers will be able to remain smug. In a new walkaround video, we catch a glimpse of the Maverick Lariat FX4's digital dash, and on the screen, the Maverick claims that its 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine returns an average of 26.6 mpg.
Carsfordauthority.com

2022 Ford Maverick Spotted Testing With Trailer In Tow

When the 2022 Ford Maverick arrives at dealerships later this year, it will be an alluring option for truck shoppers in need of an affordable pickup that won’t break the bank or take up an entire parking spot. And while it won’t boast the towing capabilities of its larger, more expensive brethren, there are no doubt many future Maverick owners that intend to pull something with the compact pickup, which is why we weren’t too surprised when our spy photographers presented us with photos of the compact truck undergoing testing by towing a trailer.
Motorsportsgmauthority.com

2019 Chevy Camaro ZL1 1LE Brings The Big Guns In Autocross

The Chevy Camaro has evolved mightily over the course of its six generations, and these days, with the right options ticked, this iconic nameplate has the goods to challenge the best of the best on the racetrack. Of course, we’re talking about the Chevy Camaro ZL1 1LE, and now, we’re getting up close and personal with this particular example built to slay the autocross circuit.
Motorsportskkoj.com

Friday Night Races

(Jackson) The racing season is starting to wind down at the Jackson Motorplex. General Manager Doug Johnson says they are ready for competitive racing on Friday. "I think we'll see a really good strong field of cars as well. You know our season is hard to believe its starting to wind down. There's only a few races left here at Jackson before we wrap up the season on Labor Day weekend so not many chances left for fans to get out and seem some great sprint car action this weekend."
Carsfordauthority.com

2022 Hyundai Elantra N Surfaces As Ford Focus ST Rival

Back in May, Hyundai announced that it’s aiming to field an all-electric vehicle lineup by 2040, and in the meantime, will cut its ICE lineup in half while investing heavily in electric vehicles. However, that isn’t stopping the automaker from launching a number of new, performance-oriented ICE-powered vehicles in the present, including the recently-revealed 2022 Kona N, a car aimed directly at the Ford Puma ST. Now, the Ford Focus ST – a car designed to be the best hot hatch in Europe – will have a new rival as well – the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N.
Motorsportsfordauthority.com

Next-Gen Mustang NASCAR Is Built For EV Tech, Says Ford Exec

Ford revealed the next-gen Mustang NASCAR racer back in May following a camouflaged track teaser and an early leak that showed off the new race car in the flesh. Since then, we’ve gotten a chance to hear its V8 soundtrack as well. The design of the car itself is a bit of a throwback, as it looks far more like the road-going Ford Mustang than its predecessor. But in terms of powertrains, the next-gen Mustang NASCAR racer is much more forward-thinking.
Carsfordauthority.com

2022 Ford Super Duty Drops Tremor Off-Road Package From XLT

The refreshed 2022 Ford Super Duty was revealed back in early March with some new interior and exterior color options, upgraded tech features, and the addition of some new and revised appearance packages. Additionally, Ford Authority has reported in recent weeks that the 2022 Super Duty King Ranch and Platinum will come with standard four-wheel-drive, while the King Ranch trim will lose its 18-inch wheel option and all trims will lose the underhood service light. Now, sources familiar with the 2022 Ford Super Duty launch tell Ford Authority that the Tremor Off-Road Package is being dropped for F-250 and F-350 models equipped with XLT trim.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

2022 Ford Maverick To Gain Stealthy Cookie Storage System

The 2022 Ford Maverick was revealed last month to great fanfare, mostly thanks to a number of impressive figures like an estimated EPA fuel economy rating of 40 miles-per-gallon in the city and a sub-$20k base price, which Ford Authority was the first to report back in February. However, the 2022 Ford Maverick also touts an impressive number of innovative cargo solutions, including the new Ford Integrated Tether System (FITS) and Flexbed. As it turns out, the Maverick’s glove box is also a great place to stash one’s cookies, too.

Comments / 0

Community Policy