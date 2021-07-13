Ford Performance Racing School Will Offer Night Driving This September
Ford Performance Racing School has been offering a series of classes at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina for a couple of years now. However, to this point, all of those classes have taken place during the daytime. But that won’t be the case for much longer, as Ford Performance Driving School is set to launch its first-ever nighttime classes, under the lights of Charlotte Motor Speedway, on September 17th and 18th.fordauthority.com
Comments / 0