Ford Performance Racing School Will Offer Night Driving This September

The Ford Maverick took a while to arrive, but when it finally became available for pre-order, Ford received 36,000 reservations in a single week. It's safe to say, then, that the Maverick is already proving to be a remarkable success. However, it's not perfect. Its towing capacity has been revealed to be rather poor compared to direct rivals like the Honda Ridgeline and Hyundai Santa Cruz. But there may be a way that Maverick buyers will be able to remain smug. In a new walkaround video, we catch a glimpse of the Maverick Lariat FX4's digital dash, and on the screen, the Maverick claims that its 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine returns an average of 26.6 mpg.