Hercules Alpha, Possible Lightning Rival, To Be Designed By Pininfarina

It is hard to believe that in the last ten odd years, electric cars have gone from being boring, crappy machines only used by the likes of celebs and environmentalists to something so fast that they seem to bend the laws of physics. The future of mobility is electric, which became evident while curating the list for the upcoming fossil-fuel-powered supercars – most manufacturers have stopped investing money to develop new IC-engine cars. So we decided to have a look at all the exciting pure-electric supercars on the horizon. Here are nine of them: