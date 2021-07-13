Hercules Alpha, Possible Lightning Rival, To Be Designed By Pininfarina
In recent months, a flurry of all-electric pickups have emerged on the scene, including the Nikola Badger, Tesla Cybertruck, Rivian R1T, Lordstown Endurance, GMC Hummer EV, and Ford F-150 Lightning, to name a few. However, only a small handful come from established automakers, while companies like Nikola and Lordstown have recently run into a series of problems that threaten each’s very existence. Additionally, upstart EV makers are facing increased scrutiny from investors and the SEC. Regardless, there’s another new EV pickup on the scene from a relatively new automaker, and it’s the Hercules Alpha.fordauthority.com
Comments / 0