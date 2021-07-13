EU Proposal To Sunset ICE Vehicles Opposed By France, Germany

In recent weeks, the European Union has been working on a proposal dubbed “Fit for 55,” which is designed to accelerate the region’s transition to zero emissions by slashing automotive emissions by 65 percent by 2030 and 100 percent by 2035, which would effectively ban the sale of ICE-powered vehicles, though at least two EU countries oppose the move. Meanwhile, the UK had already set a goal to sunset the sale of ICE vehicles by 2030 but has now also set a 2040 ban on the sale of gas and diesel heavy goods vehicles (HGV), according to Reuters.