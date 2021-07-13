EU Proposal To Sunset ICE Vehicles Opposed By France, Germany
The European Union is currently working on a proposal dubbed “Fit for 55,” which is designed to accelerate the region’s transition to zero emissions. While details have yet to be finalized, the EU proposal reportedly aims to slash automotive emissions by 65 percent by 2030 and 100 percent by 2035 – which would make it impossible for automakers to sell ICE-powered vehicles past that point. However, two countries in the EU have come out in opposition to this plan, according to Automotive News -France and Germany.fordauthority.com
