N17/21 - Trading restoration - Plaza Centers N.V.
N17/21 - Trading restoration - Plaza Centers N.V. (TIDM: PLAZ, ISIN: NL0011882741) 1. Stock Exchange Notice N14/21 informed market participants of the suspension of trading in Plaza Centers N.V. ("Plaza") under Rule 1510 of the Rules of the London Stock Exchange due to the disablement and expiry of Plaza's depository interests in CREST. Further to Plaza's announcement (RNS: 1305F) and Euroclear UK & Ireland's Operational Bulletin 2021-123 confirming the re-enablement of settlement for Plaza in CREST (in the form of CREST Depository Interests, "CDIs"), London Stock Exchange will restore Plaza to trading with effect from 07:30 on Wednesday 14 July 2021.www.lse.co.uk
Comments / 0