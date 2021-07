We have noticed that some of Sonny’s BBQ has removed their salad bar (photo Winter Have location). As we navigate these ever-changing times, we continue to evaluate all parts of our business model, including the salad bar. We do not have plans to reopen the salad bar for the foreseeable future. We will continue to monitor and will provide updates as they become available, from Billy Brewer, VP of Operations at Sonny’s BBQ.