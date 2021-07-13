2022 Toyota Tundra Teaser Shows Off Full-Width Sliding Rear Window

Ford might be cooking up a new mid-engined car, and that means the C8 Corvette could be in danger. Ford versus Chevrolet is one of the most epic automotive rivalries we’ve come to witness. You’re probably familiar with the Mustang vs Camaro, or F-Series vs Silverado rivalries, but now an even older Ford vs Chevy rivalry could be resurrected. The mid-engine C8 Corvette is currently GM’s pride and joy and Ford doesn’t have anything to compete against it. At least not at this price range, as the Ford GT is way more expensive and produced in much lower numbers. However, it seems this might change very soon, as the Blue Oval was spotted testing a C8 on their home turf, in Dearborn.