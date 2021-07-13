Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2022 Toyota Tundra Teaser Shows Off Full-Width Sliding Rear Window

fordauthority.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last few weeks, we’ve been treated to more than one 2022 Toyota Tundra teaser as the automaker works to generate hype around its all-new pickup. First, Toyota released the very first official picture of the 2022 Tundra TRD Pro and its “iForce Max” engine badge following a bit of a leak, and then, a partial photo of the pickup’s revised interior with what is clearly a large infotainment screen. Now, a new 2022 Toyota Tundra teaser has been released, this time showing off a pair of features present in the future Ford F-150 rival – a panoramic sunroof and a full-width sliding rear window.

fordauthority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rear Window#Ford F 150#Toyota Tundra#Teasers#Toyota Usa#The 2022 Tundra#Ford Authority
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Cars
Related
Buying CarsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

The Longest-Lasting Cars on the Road

Cars are intended to be a long-term purchase. Whether they are used mostly for commuting to and from work, driving the kids to school and other activities, running errands or all of the above, most car owners keep them for years. While some models break down much faster than average, others are longer lasting than […]
CarsNewsweek

Ford's New Turbocharged F-150 Truck is America's Quickest Police Car

The 2021 Ford F-150 Police Responder, a truck, is the quickest police car in the U.S. Test data from two police vehicle testing organizations show that the vehicle has a quicker zero to 60 mph, zero to 100 mph, and quarter-mile time than any other new law enforcement vehicle sold in America.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Listen To This Ford Interceptor's 27-Liter V12 Tank Engine Fire Up For The First Time

We love a crazy engine swap, and this might just be one of the craziest ones we've ever seen. We discovered this Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor that had undergone major heart surgery last year and was totally blown away by the sheer audacity of this build. Daniel Werner of Swedish stock took an unwanted 2006 Ford Crown Victoria, once the darling child of the American Police Force, and dumped the biggest engine he could find under the hood. The powerplant he ended up choosing was a 27-liter Meteor engine previously used in a World War II tank. In a new video we now get to hear this beast startup for the first time, and it's ridiculous.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Cooking Up Chevy Corvette C8 Rival

The Ford vs. Chevrolet battle is a fierce one, not just because of loyal fan bases on both sides but because the brands' cars are often so closely matched. In some cases, Ford vs. Chevy debates have even turned violent. While the F-Series and Silverado truck comparisons are well-documented, as are the contests between the Mustang and the Camaro, Ford doesn't actually have anything to directly compete with the mid-engine Corvette C8 Stingray. It seems that Ford could be on a mission to change that after the Blue Oval was spotted apparently benchmarking a C8 Corvette on its own turf.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Ford Mustang GT Looks Completely Stock, Hides Bugatti Veyron Power

Even though Ford is now producing more electric than gasoline Mustang-branded vehicles, the pony car is still the world’s best-selling sports car with a share of about 15.1 percent of the segment. It’s arguably one of the most recognizable models in the entire automotive industry, and with an available 5.0-liter V8 engine in the GT trim, it’s also quite enjoyable to drive even in stock form. But as always, that’s not enough for some enthusiasts.
Buying CarsMotorTrend Magazine

GM Pulls the Plug on Its Chevy and GMC Full-Size Vans ... Available CD Player

Of all the vehicles on sale today, it somehow makes sense that the full-size van twins from General Motors—the Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana—still offer a CD player as a factory option. It's part of the vans' fanciest available sound system. After all, the Express and Savana have seemingly been on sale since just after the last Ice Age. But like taxes, death is inevitable. And so the painfully obsolete CD option has been consigned to oblivion, as reported by GM Authority. The ball's in your court now, Lexus.
CarsTop Speed

What If Ford Slapped The Thunderbird Name On A Mid-Engined Competitor to the Chevy C8 Corvette?

Ford might be cooking up a new mid-engined car, and that means the C8 Corvette could be in danger. Ford versus Chevrolet is one of the most epic automotive rivalries we’ve come to witness. You’re probably familiar with the Mustang vs Camaro, or F-Series vs Silverado rivalries, but now an even older Ford vs Chevy rivalry could be resurrected. The mid-engine C8 Corvette is currently GM’s pride and joy and Ford doesn’t have anything to compete against it. At least not at this price range, as the Ford GT is way more expensive and produced in much lower numbers. However, it seems this might change very soon, as the Blue Oval was spotted testing a C8 on their home turf, in Dearborn.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Hardcore Chevy Silverado ZR2 Prepares To Rip The Raptor

The Chevrolet Colorado has always looked the best and been the best it can be with the ZR2 package, but a hardcore Silverado is something we've been wanting for some time. A Chevy designer whet our appetites for just such a machine with a futuristic rendering earlier this year, and we ourselves had a crack at it, albeit with ZL1-inspired styling cues. These efforts have now proven not to be in vain, as Chevrolet has just teased the Silverado ZR2, and of course, we're all itching to see what it will look like. While we don't know for sure just yet, here's a pretty good idea.
Home & GardenPosted by
Motorious

1969 Ford Shelby Mustang GT 500 Wants You To Bring It Home

1969 was an incredible year for the American muscle/pony car era, with such legends as the Charger, Challenger, Camaro, and, of course, the Ford Mustang being produced at this time. This rise in quality gifted the American automotive community multiple culminations of virtually every technological innovation of the 1960s. Of course, the front runner of this venture was the famous Ford Mustang. With incredible styling to a little help from one of America’s most notable car enthusiasts, Carroll Shelby. Without a shadow of a doubt, the Mustang made 1969 a record-breaking year for both power and sensational styling cues.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Whipple-Blown 7.3L Ford V8 Roars Past 1,650 HP

Even at the wheels, this Godzilla-swapped Fox Body Mustang makes 1,485 hp. While Ford fervently develops its Megazilla crate engine, independent shops keep tweaking the already available 7.3-liter pushrod lump to produce wicked power numbers. Brian Wolfe and everyone else at Willis Performance Enterprises have toyed with all sorts of hardware and tuning, pushing their Fox Body Mustang project to a whopping 1,485 horsepower at the wheels with a 9,000-rpm pull on the hub dyno. Both of those numbers are pretty wicked, I'd say.
CarsAutoweek.com

What 40-Year-Old American Car Would You Daily Drive?

A few weeks ago we asked our readers what 40-year-old European car they would daily drive. Such a proposition would have seemed like a stretch if the same question would have been posed in the mid-1980s and necessitated choosing a car from the mid-1940s. But in the modern age it's possible to daily a 40-year-old car with some diligent maintenance and some modest wrenching skills.
CarsJalopnik

Hemi Dodge Charger Pickup Kit Puts The Bed On The Ground Like Its Future Owner

U.S. enthusiasts have long yearned after the forbidden fruit of international utes, now suffering a drought of local comparable cars pairing the utility of a pickup bed with the footprint of a sedan left by the collapse of the El Camino and Subaru Baja markets long ago. Now, a kit attempts to keep the dream alive, this time with the Dodge Charger.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

LS9 1967 Chevy Chevelle Is The Best Of All Worlds

Are you ready to experience LS magic in an old-school hero?. Some cars will make you stop in your tracks every time you see one, and for us, the 1967 Chevy Chevelle is one of those cars. It’s often overshadowed by the more muscular body styles that would soon follow, but in the mid-late 1960s Chevelle exudes class, style, and the perfect amount of aggression. Ones like this example, available through OK Classic classic car auction, are a reminder of how impressive the models really are, and this one hides an LS surprise under the hood.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Watch A Toyota Supra's Fire-Spitting Exhaust Shatter Glass

There are some pretty strange car myths out there that continue to endure. Some of these are that bigger cars are automatically safer and that there's no replacement for displacement. Purveyors of the latter statement have obviously not yet gone for a blast in a Tesla Model S Plaid, which doesn't have an engine at all, let alone a smaller one.
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

Big-Block 1968 Dodge Charger Barn Find Is a Rusty Muscle Car That’s Worth the Hassle

It was crashed, fixed with the wrong parts, and then stashed away for decades. Now it's caught up in an eBay bidding war. Not all barn finds are recovered just a wash and a wax away from being showstoppers. Most require some extra work, if not lots of it, which isn't necessarily a deal-breaker. So demonstrates the monster of a manual, 383-powered 1968 Dodge Charger listed on eBay, which has ignited a bidding war despite being immobile, rusty, and more than a little crashed.
CarsTop Speed

Someone Plonked A 27-liter, V-12 Engine In A Ford Crown Victoria Interceptor And It Sounds Insane!

The expected power outputs from this 27-liter, twin-turbo V-12 engine are 2,500 horses and 3,800 pound-feet of torque. ‘The Meteor Interceptor’ plonked a mammoth 27-liter, V-12 Rolls-Royce Meteor engine under the hood of a Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor. The Meteor is a tank engine that was a development from the Merlin engine. Rolls-Royce developed it back in the 1930s. The earlier production engines made 600 horses, whereas the later ones made more than 800 ponies. This video showcases the first test start in the Victoria. The test start here is in the naturally aspirated form, but turbochargers will be added later.

Comments / 0

Community Policy