2022 Toyota Tundra Teaser Shows Off Full-Width Sliding Rear Window
Over the last few weeks, we’ve been treated to more than one 2022 Toyota Tundra teaser as the automaker works to generate hype around its all-new pickup. First, Toyota released the very first official picture of the 2022 Tundra TRD Pro and its “iForce Max” engine badge following a bit of a leak, and then, a partial photo of the pickup’s revised interior with what is clearly a large infotainment screen. Now, a new 2022 Toyota Tundra teaser has been released, this time showing off a pair of features present in the future Ford F-150 rival – a panoramic sunroof and a full-width sliding rear window.fordauthority.com
