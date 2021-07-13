071421 severe weather nws.png

Effective: 2021-07-25 15:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-25 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR KIOWA COUNTY At 347 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Brandon to near Haswell, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Eads, Haswell, Neeoshe Reservoir, Sweetwater Reservoir, Chivington, Brandon, Neegronda Reservoir, Queens Reservoir and Blue Lake. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...70MPH