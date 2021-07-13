Cancel
Stocks

Man Regulatory News (EMG)

Life Style Extra
 12 days ago

Man Group plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 3 3/7 US cents on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc as part of its US$100 million share buyback programme announced on 18 September 2020. Date of purchase:. 13...

Stocks
Economy
Markets
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Data Privacy
Markets94.1 Duke FM

UK financial watchdog warns consumers over CoinBurp crypto launch

LONDON (Reuters) – Crypto broker CoinBurp has no authorisation for a planned launch of its $BURP token and initial exchange offering on Monday, July 26, Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Sunday in the latest crack down on crypto trading. CoinBurp said last week it had raised $6 million...
StocksShareCast

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 150,402 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 954.46 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

("RHI Magnesita" the "Company" or the "Group") RHI Magnesita N.V. (the "Company") announces that on 23 July 2021 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares, represented by depositary interests, of one euro each pursuant to its €50 million share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 5 May 2021 (the "Programme").
ElectionsShareCast

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the “Company”) announces the allotment and issue of 2,690,970 Ordinary Shares of 10p each at a price of 48.8p per share to shareholders who elected to receive Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme as an alternative to the final dividend of 1.3p per share, payable on 23 July 2021.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Assetco Share News (ASTO)

UPDATE: AssetCo raises GBP25 million for Rize ETF majority stake. IN BRIEF: AssetCo to raise GBP25 million for Rize ETF majority stake. Bank of Ireland buys slimmed-down broker Davy for EUR440 million. 22 Jul 21 13:47. TRADING UPDATES: Gym Group bulks up with placing; 88 Energy debt free. 1 Jul...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Apax Glb Share News (APAX)

IN BRIEF: Apax Global Alpha investee Paycor starts trading in New York. Apax Global Alpha invests EUR2.5 million in digital bank Tide. (Sharecast News) - Apax Global Alpha announced on Wednesday that the Apax Digital Fund (ADF), in which it is a limited partner, has invested in business finance platform Tide as part of a series C funding round led by ADF.
EconomyLife Style Extra

Breedon Share News (BREE)

BROKER RATINGS: Exane BNP cuts Aviva and upgrades Centrica. IN BRIEF: Breedon Non-Executive Mannings leaves, Lafferty replaces. TRADING UPDATES: Safestyle trading "strong"; Medica wins new clients. 22 Jul 21 18:08. (Sharecast News) - Breedon Group expects full-year numbers to come in at the top end of forecasts, the construction materials...
StocksLife Style Extra

3i Group Share News (III)

Last checked at - Moody's lifts 3i Group's outlook to stable and affirms Baa1 ratings. UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days. TOP NEWS: Private equity firm Bridgepoint eyes GBP300 million IPO. 29 Jun 21 10:03. UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days. 24 Jun 21 16:03.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Hyve Grp. Share News (HYVE)

(Sharecast News) - The Sunday Times's Sabah Meddings told her readers to 'buy' shares of international conference and events organiser Hyve. (Sharecast News) - Burberry: Goldman Sachs upgrades to buy with a target price of 2,475p. 9 Jul 21 14:40. (Sharecast News) - Hyve Group saw its busiest quarter since...
MarketsLife Style Extra

Share Price Information for Angus Energy (ANGS)

The Company has received the following TR‐1 notification set out below without amendment. Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above. 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation. 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which...
Grocery & SupermaketLife Style Extra

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc amd

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (c) Name of the party to the offer with...
MarketsLife Style Extra

N18/21 - Restatement of closing price - PLAZ

N18/21 - Restatement of closing price - Plaza Centers N.V. (TIDM: PLAZ, ISIN: NL0011882741) 1. The official closing price of Plaza Centers (TIDM: PLAZ, ISIN: NL0011882741) will be restated as 380p. All transactions at the closing auction uncrossing price of 24p will be cancelled under Rule 2120 of the Rules of the London Stock Exchange.
EconomyLife Style Extra

Final Announcement Released

This is the end of day message for the RNS system Thursday 15 July 2021. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.RNS may use your IP address to confirm compliance with the terms and conditions, to analyse how you engage with the information contained in this communication, and to share such analysis on an anonymised basis with others as part of our commercial services. For further information about how RNS and the London Stock Exchange use the personal data you provide us, please see our Privacy Policy.
BusinessLife Style Extra

Avast Share News (AVST)

PRESS: NortonLifeLock in talks for potential Avast takeover - WSJ. IN BRIEF: Avast bolsters team with roles focused on identity and M&As. IN BRIEF: Avast joins with Enterprise Nation to reach small businesses. 15 Jun 21 09:22. (Sharecast News) - Avast said on Tuesday that it has entered into a...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

GraniteShares Financial PLC

GRANITESHARES FINANCIAL PLC (the "Issuer") GRANITESHARES 3X SHORT NVIDIA DAILY ETP SECURITIES (the "ETP Securities") THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt about what action you should take, you are recommended to consult your independent financial adviser. NOTICE is hereby given by...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Atlas Mara to delist as part of agreement with creditors

Atlas Mara Ltd - Sub-Saharan Africa banking investor - Enters support and override agreement with 88% of creditors with debt outstanding for the company's and ABC Holdings Ltd's financing arrangements. Key terms of the agreement is that credits with direct facilities to Atlas Mara have agreed to forbearances concerning the...
BusinessLife Style Extra

PRESS: NortonLifeLock in talks for potential Avast takeover - WSJ

(Alliance News) - Prague-based cybersecurity firm Avast PLC is in talks for a possible takeover by Tempe, Arizona-based software company NortonLifeLock Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. According to people familiar with the matter, it is possible that a deal could be finalised within the month of July,...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Dunedin Inc. Share News (DIG)

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC - Edinburgh-based UK and overseas companies investor - Enters GBP30 million multi-currency revolving credit facility with the Bank of Nova Scotia. New facility will replace the GBP15 million credit facility with Scotiabank Ireland DAC, and will run for a period of two years July...

