Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Bern, NC

Three arrested in nearly year-old North Carolina murder case

By Luther Turmelle
New Haven Register
 12 days ago

NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) — Three North Carolina men have been arrested in connection with a nearly year-old murder case, police in North Carolina said. New Bern police, with help from the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Fugitive Task Force, arrested Jarvis Everett, Jamelle Everett and Tarvis Everett over two days last week, news outlets reported. Each man is 25 years old and are from Greenville. They're accused in the August 2020 murder of 29-year-old Matthew Small of New Bern.

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
New Bern, NC
New Bern, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Greenville, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Attorneys#Carolinas#Fugitive#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
SportsNBC Olympics

becomes the first American to win individual foil GOLD 🇺🇸 🥇

Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the women's individual foil event and earned Team USA's first fencing medal of the Tokyo games. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova 15-13 to capture her first career Olympic medal after finishing fifth in London. Kiefer...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci says US headed in `wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday. “We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”. He said...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban escalated its offensive in recent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy