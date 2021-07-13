2021 MLB All-Star Game In Denver: Live Updates, Score, Photos And More

Denver is hosting Major League Baseball's All-Star game tonight for the first time in 23 years. The game was moved to Denver in April from Atlanta, Georgia, after lawmakers there passed laws that some say restrict voter access to polls. Follow along with us today as we report on the sights and sounds from inside Coors Field and the LoDo neighborhood in Denver and inside the park as we get closer to first pitch, which is slated for 5:30 p.m. tonight.