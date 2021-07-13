Small Plane Crash In Hernando County, Pilot And Passenger Walk Away Uninjured

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – At 10:59 a.m. on Tuesday, Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) responded to a reported small plane crash in the Chassahowitzka Wildlife Management Area north of Three Bridges Rd.

Officials say the call came in by one of the two adults on board the aircraft.

According to the pilot, they departed from the Hidden Lake Airport in Pasco on a planned flight to Mariana, FL. The 1969 Cessna A150K began to have engine power problems and the pilot decided to attempt an emergency landing in the clearing.

Both adult occupants walked out of the aircraft with only minor cuts and bruises. Both were evaluated by HCFES personnel and refused transport.

There was a small fuel leak that was contained by fire crews. HCSO will remain on the scene to secure the aircraft and await the FAA investigator.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife and The Department of Wildland Management assisted with cutting a path to gain access to the aircraft from the roadway.

HCFES responded with 4 fire engines, 1 Ladder Truck, 2 ALS medic units, and 2 Brush Units, 2 Battalion Chiefs, and Fire Corps for a total of 21 personnel.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

ICYMI: